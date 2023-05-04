Recherche avancée
    ALTER   FR0004197747

THERADIAG

(ALTER)
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  09:00:18 04/05/2023
2.150 EUR    0.00%
Theradiag : Fiche de renseignement du candidat administrateur – Jacques AZANCOT

04/05/2023 | 11:23
Theradiag SA

Société anonyme à Conseil d'administration au capital de 13.277.136,80 euros

Siège social : 14 Rue Ambroise Croizat - 77183 Croissy Beaubourg

R.C.S. MEAUX 339 685 612

FICHE DE RENSEIGNEMENTS

CONCERNANT LE MEMBRE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION DONT LA

RATIFICATION DE LA COOPTATION EST PRESENTÉE A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE

ORDINAIRE ANNUELLE ET EXTRAORDINAIRE DU 24 MAI 2023

  1. IDENTITE

Nom et Prénom usuel : AZANCOT Jacques

Date de naissance : 12 janvier 1955

Nationalité : Française

Ci-après désigné le "Candidat"

  1. REFERENCES ET ACTIVITES PROFESSIONNELLES AU COURS DES CINQ DERNIERES ANNEES DU CANDIDAT
    • AZALEE Consulting Sarls (Luxembourg) - Directeur Général
  1. EMPLOIS OU FONCTIONS ACTUELLEMENT EXERCES DANS LA SOCIETE PAR LE CANDIDAT
    • Administrateur indépendant
    • Membre du Comité des rémunérations depuis le 23 juin 2022
    • Membre du Comité d'audit depuis le 1er mars 2023

IV.

ACTIONS DE LA SOCIETE DETENUES PAR LE CANDIDAT

[Néant]

Disclaimer

Theradiag SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
