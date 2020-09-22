Theradiag : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2020 – 22 septembre 2020

Présentation Investisseurs
Résultats semestriels 2020
22 Septembre 2020
AGENDA
1 Revue opérationnelle et événements post-clôture
2 Résultats financiers du 1er semestre 2020
3 Stratégie de croissance et conclusion
4 Questions
5 Annexes
Revue opérationnelle
et événements post clôture
THERADIAG : DU DIAGNOSTIC IN VITRO AU THERANOSTIC
Diagnostic
In Vitro
Entreprise
Cotée sur
globale
+ 60 collab.
33 ans
Growth
Dimension
internationale
d'expérience
CA 2019:
export 2019
49 %*
9,6 M€*
Theranostic
RECHERCHE &
INDUSTRIALISATION
PRODUCTION
CERTIFICATION
LOGISTIQUE
MARKETING
DÉVELOPPEMENT
& SERVICES
+200 produits
Scaling up
Supply chain
Ventes
+25 000 kits
France
développés
IVD et théranostic
totale
& International
Optimisation
Conception
|
des coûts de
Contrôle
Infrastructure
Service client
de tests
revient
qualité
dédiée
« sur-mesure »
* Source: Société, 2019
Disclaimer
