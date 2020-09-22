Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Theradiag    ALTER   FR0004197747

THERADIAG

(ALTER)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Theradiag : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2020 – 22 septembre 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
22/09/2020 | 09:34

Présentation Investisseurs

Résultats semestriels 2020

22 Septembre 2020

AGENDA

1 Revue opérationnelle et événements post-clôture

2 Résultats financiers du 1er semestre 2020

3 Stratégie de croissance et conclusion

4 Questions

5 Annexes

2

1

Revue opérationnelle

et événements post clôture

THERADIAG : DU DIAGNOSTIC IN VITRO AU THERANOSTIC

Diagnostic

In Vitro

Entreprise

Cotée sur

globale

Euronext

+ 60 collab.

33 ans

Growth

Dimension

internationale

d'expérience

CA 2019:

export 2019

49 %*

9,6 M€*

Theranostic

RECHERCHE &

INDUSTRIALISATION

PRODUCTION

CERTIFICATION

LOGISTIQUE

MARKETING

DÉVELOPPEMENT

& SERVICES

+200 produits

Scaling up

Supply chain

Ventes

+25 000 kits

France

développés

IVD et théranostic

totale

& International

Optimisation

Conception

des coûts de

Contrôle

Infrastructure

Service client

de tests

revient

qualité

dédiée

« sur-mesure »

Marketing

4

* Source: Société, 2019

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Theradiag SA published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 07:34:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur THERADIAG
09:34THERADIAG : Présentation des résultats semestriels 2020 – 22 septembre 202..
PU
09:02Les valeurs à suivre mardi 22 septembre 2020 à Paris -
AO
09:02Distanciation sociale, tu perds ton sang-froid ?
08:18EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : LVMH, Sanofi, Suez, Mediawan, Metabolic Explorer, Micros..
08:00THERADIAG : A suivre aujourd'hui
AO
21/0921/09/2020 : Theradiag publie ses résultats du 1er semestre 2020
PU
21/09Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 22 septembre 2020
AO
21/09THERADIAG : les comptes dans le rouge au premier semestre
AO
21/09THERADIAG : lance un test antigénique en France pour le dépistage de la Covid-19
AO
21/09THERADIAG : La société française Theradiag lance un test antigénique en France p..
BU
Plus d'actualités
Données financières
CA 2020 9,90 M 11,6 M -
Résultat net 2020 0,50 M 0,59 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 4,30 M 5,05 M -
PER 2020 37,1x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 18,9 M 22,2 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,48x
VE / CA 2021 1,33x
Nbr Employés 60
Flottant 91,3%
Graphique THERADIAG
Durée : Période :
Theradiag : Graphique analyse technique Theradiag | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THERADIAG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,95 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,21 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -11,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Bertrand Michel Marle de Castelnau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Armand Morgon Chairman
Ermis Parussini Deputy CEO & Head-Operations, R&D
Fabienne François Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Vincent Fert Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THERADIAG93.86%22
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-16.23%11 633
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.36.51%10 191
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.106.70%8 326
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION57.49%6 294
SEEGENE INC--.--%5 902
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group