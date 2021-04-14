Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Theratechnologies Inc.    THTX   CA88338H1001

THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.

(THTX)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...-1.47%0.17%CanadaActions



Graphique THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,27 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,84 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 4,34%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -22,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THERATECHNOLOGIES INC.58.40%362
MERCK KGAA5.20%76 587
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD17.57%28 699
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.17.45%16 278
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-34.02%7 949
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-6.86%6 180
