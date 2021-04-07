THERMADOR GROUPE : Toujours éligible au PEA-PME - 7 avril 2021

Communiqué de presse
A Saint-Quentin-Fallavier - le 7 avril 2021 - 8h30
THERMADOR GROUPE : TOUJOURS ELIGIBLE AU PEA-PME
Comme en 2020, Thermador Groupe remplit toutes les conditions pour être éligible au PEA-PME.
Le chiffre d'affaires 2020 s'élève à 395,5 M€, l'effectif est de 668 personnes et le total bilan est à 379 M€ au 31 décembre 2020.
