THERMADOR GROUPE : Toujours éligible au PEA-PME - 7 avril 2021

07/04/2021 | 13:58
Communiqué de presse

A Saint-Quentin-Fallavier - le 7 avril 2021 - 8h30

THERMADOR GROUPE : TOUJOURS ELIGIBLE AU PEA-PME

Comme en 2020, Thermador Groupe remplit toutes les conditions pour être éligible au PEA-PME.

Le chiffre d'affaires 2020 s'élève à 395,5 M€, l'effectif est de 668 personnes et le total bilan est à 379 M€ au 31 décembre 2020.

Thermador Groupe SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


