Décryptage Stratégie : des actions pour miser sur l'amélioration de lhabitat Conseil THERMADOR GROUPE

Lentement, mais sûrement

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 62,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 57,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 11,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,89%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,27%

Révisions de BNA

Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
THERMADOR GROUPE 8.30% 621
ATLAS COPCO AB 4.95% 51 631
FANUC CORPORATION 4.62% 39 112
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -1.26% 26 176
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. -1.92% 26 044
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED 61.61% 24 279