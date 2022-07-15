Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 14/07/2022
525.63 USD   +0.47%
14:01THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
13/07THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Barclays reste à l'achat
ZM
13/07PFIZER, J&J, THERMO FISHER : le secteur santé a le vent en poupe
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Thermo Fisher Scientific : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

15/07/2022 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
14:01THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
13/07THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Barclays reste à l'achat
ZM
13/07PFIZER, J&J, THERMO FISHER : le secteur santé a le vent en poupe
13/07PELOTON EXTERNALISE, NETFLIX RENÉGOC : Planète Bourse du mercredi 13 juillet
11/07Thermo Fisher Scientific lance le panel TaqPath Respiratory Viral Select marqué CE-IVD
CI
07/07Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 14 octobre 2..
CI
05/07THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Evercore ISI réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
14/06THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : Détachement de dividende
FA
09/06Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. annonce que la FDA autorise l'utilisation des tests EliA ..
CI
07/06Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Mise à jour du système PCR en temps réel Applied Biosyste..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 42 506 M - 42 455 M
Résultat net 2022 6 837 M - 6 829 M
Dette nette 2022 25 165 M - 25 135 M
PER 2022 30,5x
Rendement 2022 0,23%
Capitalisation 206 Mrd 206 Mrd 206 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 5,43x
VE / CA 2023 5,16x
Nbr Employés 130 000
Flottant 88,7%
Graphique THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Durée : Période :
Thermo Fisher Scientific : Graphique analyse technique Thermo Fisher Scientific | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 525,63 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 653,45 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-21.59%205 764
DANAHER CORPORATION-24.60%177 585
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-43.14%73 338
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-25.19%60 254
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.92%57 998
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-28.85%52 558