|
Thermo Fisher Scientific : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
42 506 M
-
42 455 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
6 837 M
-
6 829 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
25 165 M
-
25 135 M
|PER 2022
|30,5x
|Rendement 2022
|0,23%
|
|Capitalisation
|
206 Mrd
206 Mrd
206 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|5,43x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,16x
|Nbr Employés
|130 000
|Flottant
|88,7%
|
|Graphique THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|23
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|525,63 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|653,45 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|24,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs