Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    TMO   US8835561023

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

(TMO)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:30 27/10/2022
505.75 USD   +0.55%
16:02Thermo Fisher Scientific : Morgan Stanley à l'achat
ZM
26/10Thermo Fisher Scientific revoit à la hausse ses prévisions pour l'ensemble de l'année après avoir obtenu de bons résultats au troisième trimestre de l'année fiscale.
MT
26/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé sont mitigées avant la cloche de mercredi.
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Thermo Fisher Scientific : Morgan Stanley à l'achat

27/10/2022 | 16:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
16:02Thermo Fisher Scientific : Morgan Stanley à l'achat
ZM
26/10Thermo Fisher Scientific revoit à la hausse ses prévisions pour l'ensemble de l'année a..
MT
26/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé son..
MT
26/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé
MT
26/10Les actions baissent suite à la faiblesse des résultats des entreprises technologiques ..
MT
26/10Wall street se replie avant la cloche, le Nasdaq vacille, l'Europe est mitigée, l'Asie ..
MT
26/10Thermo Fisher Scientific : baisse du bénéfice ajusté au 3e trim..
MT
26/10Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. annonce ses résultats financiers pour le troisième trimes..
CI
26/10Don't fight the Fed
ZB
26/10En Direct des Marchés : Thales, Dassault Systèmes, Michelin, Atos,..
ZB
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 43 773 M - 43 480 M
Résultat net 2022 6 920 M - 6 874 M
Dette nette 2022 24 363 M - 24 200 M
PER 2022 28,7x
Rendement 2022 0,23%
Capitalisation 197 Mrd 197 Mrd 196 Mrd
VE / CA 2022 5,06x
VE / CA 2023 4,98x
Nbr Employés 130 000
Flottant 88,7%
Graphique THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Durée : Période :
Thermo Fisher Scientific : Graphique analyse technique Thermo Fisher Scientific | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 503,00 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 633,48 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Marc N. Casper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Williamson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ryan Snyder Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan B. Sachs Chief Medical Officer
Karen E. Nelson Chief Scientific Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.61%197 070
DANAHER CORPORATION-22.87%184 742
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-32.74%85 399
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-2.78%59 827
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.39%54 959
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-33.03%53 786