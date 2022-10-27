|
Thermo Fisher Scientific : Morgan Stanley à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|Recommandations des analystes sur THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Données financières
|CA 2022
43 773 M
43 480 M
|Résultat net 2022
6 920 M
6 874 M
|Dette nette 2022
24 363 M
24 200 M
|PER 2022
|28,7x
|Rendement 2022
|0,23%
|Capitalisation
197 Mrd
197 Mrd
196 Mrd
|VE / CA 2022
|5,06x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,98x
|Nbr Employés
|130 000
|Flottant
|88,7%
|Graphique THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|503,00 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|633,48 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|25,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs