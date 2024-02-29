Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. est une société canadienne de production, de distribution et de gestion des droits multiplateforme à service complet. La société crée des programmes scénarisés, non scénarisés et animés pour les plateformes numériques, ainsi que pour les diffuseurs canadiens et internationaux. Elle développe, produit et distribue des contenus animés, factuels et scénarisés par le biais de ses différentes branches de contenu, notamment Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) et Thunderbird Scripted. Les productions de la société comprennent The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim's Convenience, Reginald the Vampire et Boot Camp. Les distributions et les marques de la société gèrent les droits mondiaux sur les médias et les produits de consommation, respectivement pour la société et des tiers sélectionnés. Ses principales filiales d'exploitation sont Great Pacific Media Inc, Atomic Cartoons Inc et Thunderbird Productions Inc.

Secteur Production de spectacles