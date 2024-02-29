Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
Actions
TBRD
CA88605U1075
Production de spectacles
|
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|1,77 CAD
|-0,56 %
|-4,32 %
|-23,71 %
|12/02
|Le directeur financier de Thunderbird Entertainment Group quitte l'entreprise, son remplaçant est nommé
|MT
|05/02
|Thunderbird Entertainment nomme David Lazzarato au conseil d?administration
|CI
Révisions de BNA
Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-23,71 %
|65,32 M
|-1,67 %
|6,06 Md
|+1,95 %
|5,68 Md
|+4,15 %
|4,5 Md
|+7,10 %
|4,04 Md
|+11,41 %
|3,56 Md
|-0,90 %
|3,07 Md
|-10,98 %
|2,31 Md
|+0,39 %
|1,81 Md
|-6,25 %
|1,66 Md
