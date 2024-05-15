Tivic Health Systems, Inc. est une société de technologie de la santé en phase commerciale qui fait progresser le domaine de la médecine bioélectronique. La plateforme technologique brevetée de la société exploite la stimulation des structures des nerfs trijumeau, sympathique et vague. Son approche non invasive et ciblée du traitement des maladies chroniques inflammatoires vise à offrir aux consommateurs et aux prestataires de soins des solutions thérapeutiques non médicamenteuses présentant un profil de sécurité élevé, un risque faible et des applications étendues. Le premier produit commercial de la société, ClearUP, est un appareil bioélectronique portatif pour le traitement des sinus, approuvé par la FDA. ClearUP est cliniquement prouvé, recommandé par les médecins et disponible auprès des détaillants en ligne et des distributeurs commerciaux. ClearUP est vendu aux États-Unis directement aux consommateurs sur diverses plateformes et par l'intermédiaire de revendeurs. La société se concentre également sur son portefeuille de propriété intellectuelle et ses programmes de recherche liés à la stimulation du nerf vague afin d'étendre ses applications dans le domaine de la médecine bioélectronique non invasive.

Secteur Equipement et technologie médicale avancés