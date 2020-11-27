Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  TKH Group N.V.    TWEKA   NL0000852523

TKH GROUP N.V.

(TWEKA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 27/11 14:02:31
39.47 EUR   -0.43%
11/05TKH GROUP N.V. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2019TKH GROUP N.V. : La résistance devrait freiner le rebond
2019TKH GROUP : Détachement de dividende final
FA
Fonds positionnés sur TKH GROUP N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Invesco Cnttl Eur Sm Cp Eq C EUR AccNON8.00%43.00%6.94M EUR
Invesco Pan European Sm Cp Eq A EUR AccNON6.00%12.00%1.59M EUR
Janus Henderson Hrzn PanEurpSmrComs A2NON7.00%48.00%9.62M EUR
Janus Henderson PanEurp SmarComs R AccNON5.00%40.00%1.92M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur TKH GROUP N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...2.04%0.46%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividen...0.91%0.16%EuropeActions



Graphique TKH GROUP N.V.
TKH Group N.V. : Graphique analyse technique TKH Group N.V. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 41,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 39,64 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,43%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TKH GROUP N.V.-20.56%1 966
KEYENCE CORPORATION36.92%122 579
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.25%74 802
NIDEC CORPORATION68.61%71 062
EATON CORPORATION PLC29.00%48 913
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.62%46 803
