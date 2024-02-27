TKO Group Holdings, Inc. est une société de sport et de divertissement qui exploite des marques de sports de combat et de divertissement sportif. La société monétise ses propriétés en matière de médias et de contenu par le biais de quatre activités principales : Les droits médiatiques et le contenu, les événements en direct, le parrainage et les licences de produits de consommation. La société opère à travers deux segments : Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) et World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). Le segment UFC comprend principalement les droits médiatiques associés à la distribution du contenu de ses programmes, la vente de billets et les frais de site associés aux événements mondiaux en direct de la société, les parrainages et les accords de licence de produits de consommation de la marque UFC. Le segment WWE comprend principalement les droits médiatiques liés à la distribution du contenu de ses programmes, la vente de billets et les frais de site liés aux événements mondiaux en direct de l'entreprise, les parrainages et les accords de licence de produits de consommation de la marque WWE.

Secteur Production de spectacles