TMC the metals company Inc. est une société d'exploration minière en eaux profondes qui se concentre sur la collecte, le traitement et l'affinage des nodules polymétalliques trouvés sur les fonds marins de la zone de Clarion Clipperton dans l'océan Pacifique (CCZ). La CCZ est une zone de plaines abyssales et d'autres formations dans l'océan Pacifique oriental, d'une longueur d'environ 4 500 milles. La société n'exploite qu'un seul secteur, celui de l'exploration des nodules polymétalliques des fonds marins, qui comprend la mise au point d'un procédé métallurgique pour traiter ces nodules polymétalliques des fonds marins. Ces nodules contiennent des teneurs élevées en quatre métaux (nickel, cuivre, cobalt, manganèse) qui peuvent être utilisés comme matière première pour les précurseurs de cathodes de batteries (sulfates de nickel et de cobalt) pour les véhicules électriques, les mattes de nickel-cuivre-cobalt et/ou les cathodes de cuivre pour le câblage des véhicules électriques, la transmission d'énergie propre et d'autres applications, ainsi que le silicate de manganèse pour la production d'alliages de manganèse nécessaires à la production d'acier.

Secteur Exploitations minières et métallurgie