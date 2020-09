Sept 1 (Reuters) - TNS Energo Kuban:

* H1 NET LOSS RUB 240.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RUB 100.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE FROM ELECTRICITY SALES AND OTHER REVENUE RUB 23.57 BILLION VERSUS RUB 24.4 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text - https://bit.ly/3gM46ar

