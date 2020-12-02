Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Tokmanni Group Oyj    TOKMAN   FI4000197934

TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ

(TOKMAN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur TOKMANNI GROUP OYJETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...0.75%0.52%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ...-0.59%0.05%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ
Durée : Période :
Tokmanni Group Oyj : Graphique analyse technique Tokmanni Group Oyj | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,48 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,06 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,92%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ19.33%1 069
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-19.44%8 975
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED17.89%7 897
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-11.50%7 596
KOHL'S CORPORATION-36.80%5 762
NORDSTROM, INC-32.98%4 326
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ