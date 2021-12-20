TomaGold : Management Discussion and Analysis 20/12/2021 | 22:50 Envoyer par e-mail :

Nom : Prénom : Votre adresse e-mail * : Adresses e-mail des destinataires * : (Vous pouvez saisir plusieurs adresses mails en les séparant par des points virgules) Message personnel : * Champs obligatoires CORPORATION TOMAGOLD RAPPORT DE GESTION Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 août 2021 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the year ended August 31, 2021 Table des matières Table of Contents Date 1.0 Date Mise en garde concernant les renseignements prospectifs 2.0 Caution regarding prospective information Description de l'entreprise et continuité de l'exploitation 3.0 Business description and continuity of operations Acquisition d'actifs miniers 4.0 Acquisition of mining assets Frais d'exploration reportés 5.0 Deferred exploration expenses Informations annuelles sélectionnées 6.0 Selected annual information Résultats des opérations 7.0 Operations results Revue trimestrielle 8.0 Quarterly review Résultats du quatrième trimestre 9.0 Fourth quarter results Trésorerie et sources de financement 10.0 Liquidity and funding Opérations entre apparentés 11.0 Related party transactions Transactions hors-bilan 12.0 Off-balance sheet transactions Obligations et engagements contractuels 13.0 Contractual obligations and commitments Jugements, estimations et hypothèses 14.0 Judgments, estimates and assumptions Divulgation des actions en circulation 15.0 Outstanding share information Événements subséquents 16.0 Subsequent events Risques d'affaires 17.0 Business risks Perspectives 18.0 Outlook Contrôle et procédures de communication de l'information 19.0 Information communication controls and procedures Information additionnelle et divulgation continue 20.0 Additional information and continuous disclosure 2 CORPORATION TOMAGOLD TOMAGOLD CORPORATION Rapport de Gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 août 2021 For the year ended August 31, 2021 Ce rapport de gestion daté du 16 décembre 2021 a été préparé en conformité avec le Règlement 51-102 sur les obligations d'information continue et approuvé par le conseil d'administration de la Société. Le présent rapport de gestion doit être lu parallèlement aux états financiers consolidés de la société au 31 août 2021. Les états financiers consolidés de la société ont été préparés en conformité avec les Normes internationales d'information financière (les IFRS). La devise monétaire de présentation est le dollar canadien ($ Can) et tous les montants présentés dans le rapport de gestion sont en dollars canadiens. 1.0 DATE Ce rapport de gestion est pour l'exercice terminé le 31 août 2021, avec l'information additionnelle jusqu'au 16 décembre 2021. This MD&A dated December 16, 2021 has been prepared according to Regulation 51 102 of the continuous disclosure requirements and approved by the Company's Board of Directors. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements on August 31, 2021. The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The monetary presentation currency is the Canadian dollar (Cdn $) and all the amounts in the MD&A are in Canadian dollars. 1.0 DATE This Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) report is for the year ended August 31, 2021 with additional information up to December 16, 2021. 2.0 MISE EN GARDE CONCERNANT LES RENSEIGNEMENTS 2.0 CAUTION REGARDING PROSPECTIVE INFORMATION PROSPECTIFS Certains énoncés de ce document, qui ne sont pas appuyés par des faits historiques, sont d'ordre prospectif, ce qui signifie qu'ils comportent des risques, des incertitudes et des éléments qui pourraient faire en sorte que les véritables résultats diffèrent des résultats prédits ou sous-entendus par ces mêmes énoncés prospectifs. Il existe de nombreux facteurs qui pourraient causer une telle disparité, notamment l'instabilité des prix du marché des métaux, les répercussions des fluctuations des cours de change des devises étrangères et des taux d'intérêt, des réserves mal estimées, les risques pour l'environnement (réglementations plus sévères), les situations géologiques imprévues, les conditions défavorables à l'extraction, les risques politiques entraînés par l'exploitation minière dans des pays en voie de développement, les changements de réglementation et de politiques gouvernementales (lois ou politiques), le défaut d'obtenir les permis nécessaires et les approbations des instances gouvernementales, ou tout autre risque lié à l'exploitation et au développement. Some statements in this document, which are not supported by historical facts, are of a prospective nature, which means that they involve risks, uncertainties and elements which could make that actual results differ from the results predicted or implied by these same prospective elements. There are many factors that could cause such differences, especially the instability in market prices of metals, the impact of fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rate, poorly estimated reserves, risks to the environment (more stringent regulations), unexpected geological situations, adverse mining conditions, political risks arising from mining in developing countries, regulation and government policy changes (laws or policies), failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, and any other risks associated with the operation and development. Même si la société croit que les hypothèses découlant des énoncés prospectifs sont plausibles, il est fortement recommandé de ne pas accorder une confiance excessive à ces énoncés, qui ne sont valables qu'au moment de la rédaction de ce document. Sauf lorsqu'il le sera requis par la loi, la société décline toute intention ou obligation en ce qui concerne la mise à jour ou la révision d'un énoncé prospectif quelconque. La récente pandémie de Covid-19 pourrait avoir une incidence sur la capacité de la Société à exécuter son programme d'exploration. Ces événements sont susceptibles d'entraîner des modifications importantes des actifs ou des passifs au cours de l'année à venir ou d'avoir un impact significatif sur les opérations futures. À la suite de ces événements, la Société a pris et continuera de prendre des mesures pour minimiser l'impact. Cependant, il est impossible de déterminer pour l'instant les implications financières de ces événements. Although the company believes that the assumptions arising from the prospective statements are reasonable, it is strongly recommended not to place undue reliance on these statements, which are valid only at the time of this writing. Except when it is required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation with respect to updating or revising any prospective statement. The recent Covid-19 pandemic may impact the Company's ability to carry out its exploration program. These events are likely to cause significant changes to the assets or liabilities in the coming year or to have a significant impact on future operations. Following these events, the Company has taken and will continue to take action to minimize the impact. However, it is impossible to determine the financial implications of these events for the moment. 3.0 DESCRIPTION DE L'ENTREPRISE Corporation TomaGold est la Société mère ultime du groupe (ci-après, « la Société »). La Société, constituée en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions, est une société d'exploration dont les activités d'exploration sont conduites au Québec et en Ontario. Le siège social, qui est aussi l'établissement principal, est situé au 410, Saint-Nicolas, bureau 236, Montréal, Québec, Canada. Les actions de la Société sont cotées à la Bourse de croissance TSX, sous le symbole LOT. Les états financiers consolidés de la période de présentation de l'information financière terminée le 31 août 2021 (y compris les états comparatifs) ont été approuvés et autorisés pour publication par le conseil d'administration le 16 décembre 2021. Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 août 2021, la société a enregistré un bénéfice net de 2 330 294 $ (perte nette de 317 396 $ pour l'exercice terminé le 31 août 2020). Outre les besoins habituels de fonds de roulement, la société doit obtenir les fonds qui lui permettront de respecter ses engagements en vigueur au titre des programmes d'exploration et d'engager et de payer ses frais généraux et ses frais d'administration. 3.0 BUSINESS DESCRIPTION TomaGold Corporation is the ultimate parent Company of the Group (here in after the "Company"). The Company, incorporated under Canadian law on public companies, is a mining exploration company with exploration activities conducted in Quebec and in Ontario. The address of the Company is registered office and its principal place of business is 410, Saint-Nicolas, Montreal, suite 236, Quebec, Canada. The Company shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the LOT symbol. The consolidated financial statements for the reporting period ended August 31, 2021 (including comparatives) were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on December 16, 2021. For the year ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded net earnings of $ 2,330,294 (net loss of $ 317,396 for the year ended August 31, 2020). Besides the usual needs for working capital, the Company must obtain funds to be able to meet its existing commitments under the exploration programs and to pay its overhead and administrative costs 3 CORPORATION TOMAGOLD TOMAGOLD CORPORATION Rapport de Gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 août 2021 For the year ended August 31, 2021 4.0 ACQUISITION D'ACTIFS MINIERS Québec Monster Lake / Winchester / Lac à l'Eau Jaune Le 6 novembre 2020, les actionnaires de la Société ont approuvé la transaction suite à l'entente signée le 16 septembre 2020 avec Iamgold Corporation (''Iamgold'') pour la vente de sa participation de 25 % dans le projet Monster Lake. Le projet Monster Lake comprend les propriétés Monster Lake, Winchester et Lac à l'eau jaune. IAMGOLD a versé à la Société en contrepartie de la participation de 25%, 500 000 $ en espèces et a émis 1 464 377 actions ordinaires d'IAMGOLD à la clôture de la transaction à un prix de 5.01 $ par action pour une valeur de 7 336 529 $. Monster Lake Est La propriété Monster Lake Est contient 105 titres miniers répandus sur une superficie de 5 867 hectares, elle est également localisée en bordure est de la propriété Monster Lake. Certains titres miniers sont sujets à une redevance NSR variant entre 1% et 1,5%. 4.0 ACQUISITION OF MINING ASSETS Quebec Monster Lake / Winchester / Lac à l'Eau Jaune On November 6, 2020, the shareholders of the Company approved the transaction following the agreement signed on September 16, 2020 with Iamgold Corporation (''Iamgold'') for the sale of its 25% interest in the Monster Lake project. The Monster Lake project comprises the Monster Lake, Winchester and Lac à l'eau jaune properties. IAMGOLD paid to the Company as consideration for the 25 % Interest, $ 500,000 in cash and issued 1,464,377 Iamgold's common shares at closing at a price of $ 5.01 per share for a value of $ 7,336,529. Monster Lake East The Monster Lake East property contains 105 mining titles spread over an area of 5,867 hectares, it is located on the eastern edge of the Monster Lake property. Certain mining titles are subject to a 1% to 1,5% royalty. Le 20 mars 2018, la Société a acquis 36 claims miniers en contrepartie de 150 000 actions de la Société émises le 8 mai 2018 pour une valeur de 9 000 $. On March 20, 2018, the Company acquired 36 mining claims for 150,000 shares of the Company issued on May 8, 2018 for a value of $ 9,000. Hazeur La propriété Hazeur est constituée de 61 claims miniers couvrant une superficie de 2 863 hectares contigus à la limite sud de la propriété Monster Lake. Hazeur The Hazeur property consists of 61 mineral claims covering an area of 2,863 hectares on the southern border of the Monster Lake property. Le 26 octobre 2015, la Société a signé une entente pour acquérir une participation de 70 % dans la propriété Hazeur en contrepartie d'un montant total de 230 000 $, dont un paiement au comptant de 5 000 $ à la signature de l'entente et un montant de 225 000 $ en travaux d'exploration et l'émission de 1 550 000 actions ordinaires de la Société pour une période de trois ans. La propriété Hazeur est constituée de 61 claims miniers couvrant une superficie de 2 863 hectares contigus à la limite sud de la propriété Monster Lake. On October 26 2015, the Company signed an agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the Hazeur property for a total consideration of $ 230,000, including a cash payment of $ 5,000 upon signature of the agreement and $ 225,000 in exploration work and the issuance of 1,550,000 common shares of the Company for a period of three years. The Hazeur property consists of 61 claims covering an area of 2,863 hectares contiguous to the southern boundary of the Monster Lake property. En 2019, la Société a émis 350 000 actions ordinaires (19 250 $) (350 000 actions (26 250 $) en 2018). Au 31 août 2019, la Société a rempli toutes les conditions. Le 15 avril 2021, la Société a signé une entente avec Mines d'Or Visible afin d'acquérir sa participation de 30 % dans la propriété. En contrepartie, la Société a émis 2 millions d'actions ordinaires à la clôture de la transaction et a effectué les paiements en espèces suivants : 50 000 $ le 31 mai 2021, 100 000 $ le 31 juillet 2021 et 100 000 $ additionnels le 30 novembre 2021. Mines d'Or Visible détiendra une redevance de 2 % sur les revenus nets de fonderie, dont 1 % pourra être racheté par la Société pour 500 000 $. In 2019, the Company issued 350,000 common shares ($ 19,250) (350,000 shares ($ 26,250) in 2018). As at August 31, 2019, the Corporation has met all the conditions. On April 15, 2021, the Company has signed an agreement with Visible Gold Mines to acquire its 30% interest in the property. As consideration, the Company issued 2 million common shares upon closing of the transaction and made the following cash payments: $ 50,000 on May 31, 2021, an additional $ 100,000 on July 31, 2021, and another $100,000 on November 30, 2021. Visible Gold Mines will hold a 2% net smelter return royalty, with 1% redeemable by the Company for $ 500,000. Obalski La propriété Obalski comprend 22 claims et une concession minière couvrant une superficie totale de 328 hectares. Elle est située à 3 km au sud de la ville de Chibougamau. En vertu d'une entente visant l'acquisition des 22 claims, la Société devait verser un dernier versement de 100 000 $ avant le 31 mai 2019. Puisque la Société n'a pas été en mesure de faire le paiement le 31 mai 2019, le vendeur a accepté un report de paiement moyennant des intérêts et pénalités de 10 000 $ par mois jusqu'au paiement de 100 000 $. Le 8 septembre 2020, la Société a fait le dernier versement de 100 000$ La propriété est sujet à une redevance NSR de 3,5 % avec une clause de rachat. La Société aura ainsi la possibilité de racheter 1,75 % du NSR pour 1 500 000 $. Obalski The Obalski property consists of 22 claims and one mining concession covering a total of 328 hectares and lies 3 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Under an agreement to acquire the 22 claims, the Company was required to make a final payment of $ 100,000 by May 31, 2019. Since the Company was unable to make the payment on May 31, 2019, the vendor accepted a deferral of payment for interest and penalties of $ 10,000 per month until the payment of $ 100,000. On September 8, 2020, the Company made the final installment of $ 100,000 The property is subject to a NSR royalty of 3.5% with a buy-back clause. The Company will have the opportunity to buy back 1.75% of the NSR for $ 1,500,000. 4 CORPORATION TOMAGOLD TOMAGOLD CORPORATION Rapport de Gestion Management Discussion and Analysis Pour l'exercice terminé le 31 août 2021 For the year ended August 31, 2021 4. ACQUISITION D'ACTIFS MINIERS (suite) Obalski (suite) Le 16 avril 2021, la Société a signé une entente afin d'acquérir une participation de 100 % dans 46 claims situés directement au sud de la propriété Obalski. En contrepartie, la Société a émis 3 millions d'actions ordinaires à la clôture de la transaction et émettra 2 millions d'actions ordinaires additionnelles ou effectuera un paiement en espèces additionnel de 250 000 $ (au choix de la Société) un an après la clôture de la transaction. Les vendeurs détiendront une redevance de 2 % sur les revenus nets de fonderie, dont 1 % pourra être racheté par la Société pour 1 M$. 4. ACQUISITION OF MINING ASSETS (continued) Obalski (continued) On April 16, 2021, the Company has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 46 claims located just south of the Obalski property. As consideration, the Company issued 3 million common shares upon closing of the transaction and will issue an additional 2 million common shares or make a cash payment of $ 250,000 (at the option of the Corporation) one year after closing. The vendors will hold a 2% net smelter return royalty, with 1% redeemable by the Company for $1 million. Hazeur 2 La propriété Hazeur 2 comprend 6 claims et une concession minière couvrant une superficie totale de 112.45 hectares. Elle est située à 3 km au sud de la ville de Chibougamau. La propriété est sujette à une redevance de 2 % dont 1% rachetable pour 1 000 000 $. Monster Lake Ouest Le 20 mars 2018, la Société a acquis la propriété Monster Lake Ouest en contrepartie de 150 000 actions de la Société émises le 8 mai 2018 pour une valeur de 9 000$. La propriété Monster Lake Ouest comprend 21 claims et une concession minière couvrant une superficie totale de 1 172 hectares. Elle est située à 3 km au sud de la ville de Chibougamau. Lac Doda Le 9 juillet 2020, la Société a conclu une entente d'option pour la vente d'une participation maximale de 80 % dans la propriété Lac Doda à Goliath Resources Limited ("Goliath") en contrepartie des termes suivants : Hazeur 2 The Hazeur 2 property consists of 6 claims and one mining concession covering a total of 112.45 hectares and lies 3 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. The property is subject to a 2% NSR royalty of which 1% is redeemable for $ 1,000,000. Monster Lake West On March 20, 2018, the company acquired Monster Lake West's interest by issuing 150 000 shares of the Company ($ 9,000) on May 8, 2018.The Monster Lake West property consists of 21 claims and one mining concession covering a total of 1,172 hectares and lies 3 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Lac Doda On July 9, 2020, the Company completed an option agreement for the sale of up to an 80% interest in the Lac Doda Property to Goliath Resources Limited ("Goliath") in consideration of the following terms : • 625 000 actions ordinaires et 625 000 bons de souscription, • 625,000 common shares and 625,000 warrants, each warrant chaque bon permettant à la Société d'acquérir une action entitling the holder to acquire one common share of Goliath at a ordinaire de Goliath à un prix de 0,24 $ sur une période de 36 price of $0.24 over a 36-month period (completed). mois (complété). Le ou avant le 31 août 2020, Goliath paiera à la Société un montant de 25 000 $ (complété le 2 septembre 2020).

Le ou avant le 31 août 2021, Goliath paiera un montant supplémentaire de 25 000 $ à la Société. Cette somme à recevoir a été payée subséquemment à la fin d'exercice. Pour acquérir une participation indivise supplémentaire de 15 %, Goliath devra : Compléter une estimation des ressources conforme au Règlement 43-101 confirmant une ressource indiquée minimale de 250 000 onces d'or sur la propriété Lac Doda d'ici le 31 août 2025 et effectuer un paiement supplémentaire de 500 000 $ à la Société, 30 jours après la divulgation de cette information. Si Goliath exerce son option pour acquérir une participation indivise de 65 ou de 80 %, la Société aura le choix d'entrer dans une coentreprise à 65:35 ou 80:20, ou bien de voir sa participation contributive convertie en une participation de 20 % qui serait non contributive et sans apport de fonds propres jusqu'au début de la production commerciale. Si les parties concluent une coentreprise et que le paiement de l'estimation des ressources n'a pas été versé conformément à l'option, la Société aura droit à ce paiement de la part de Goliath dès la réalisation de l'estimation des ressources minimales. On or before August 31, 2020, Goliath will pay the Company an amount of $ 25,000 (completed on September 2, 2020).

In order to acquire an additional 15% undivided interest, Goliath will have to: Complete a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate confirming a minimum indicated resource of 250,000 ounces of gold on the Lac Doda property by August 31, 2025 and make an additional payment of $500,000 to the Company, 30 days after this information is disclosed. If Goliath exercises its option to acquire either a 65% or an 80% undivided interest, the Company will have the option to enter into a 65:35, or 80:20, joint venture, or alternatively have its contributing interest converted to a 20% interest that would be non-contributing and free carried until the commencement of commercial production. In the event the parties enter into a joint venture and the resources estimate payment has not been paid pursuant to the option, the Company will be entitled to such payment from Goliath upon the completion of the minimum resources estimate.

