  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Total Gabon
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    EC   GA0000121459

TOTAL GABON

(EC)
Total Gabon : Avis de mise à disposition du RFS 2021 (pdf - 131.97 Ko)

24/08/2021 | 19:44
Société anonyme de droit gabonais avec Conseil d'administration au capital de 76 500 000 dollars US

Siège social : Boulevard Hourcq - Port-Gentil BP 525 (République Gabonaise)

www.total.ga/fr

RCCM Port-Gentil 2000 B 00011

Avis de mise à disposition du

Rapport financier

pour le premier semestre 2021

Port-Gentil,le 24 août 2021 - Total Gabon annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers de la République française son rapport financier pour le premier semestre 2021. Il peut être consulté et téléchargé à partir du site Internet de la Société (www.total.ga/fr, rubrique Informations réglementées / Rapports semestriels).

Contact Presse : actionnariat-totalgabon@total.com

Disclaimer

Total Gabon SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 17:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 435 M - 370 M
Résultat net 2020 -87,5 M - -74,5 M
Tréso. nette 2020 427 M - 363 M
PER 2020 -6,79x
Rendement 2020 3,41%
Capitalisation 719 M 718 M 612 M
VE / CA 2019 0,05x
VE / CA 2020 0,69x
Nbr Employés 268
Flottant 16,7%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Stephane Bassene Director & Chief Executive Officer
Axel Chambris Finance Director
Nicolas Terraz Chairman
Pascal-Marie Ranger Technical Director
Michel Antseleve Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TOTAL GABON3.03%718
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.01%73 368
CNOOC LIMITED8.50%44 631
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.63%39 492
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.02%36 935
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY24.08%35 508