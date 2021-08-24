Total Gabon : Avis de mise à disposition du RFS 2021 (pdf - 131.97 Ko)

Société anonyme de droit gabonais avec Conseil d'administration au capital de 76 500 000 dollars US
Siège social : Boulevard Hourcq - Port-Gentil BP 525 (République Gabonaise)
www.total.ga/fr
RCCM Port-Gentil 2000 B 00011
Avis de mise à disposition du
Rapport financier
pour le premier semestre 2021
Port-Gentil,le 24 août 2021 - Total Gabon annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers de la République française son rapport financier pour le premier semestre 2021. Il peut être consulté et téléchargé à partir du site Internet de la Société (www.total.ga/fr, rubrique Informations réglementées / Rapports semestriels).
Contact Presse : actionnariat-totalgabon@total.com
Disclaimer
Total Gabon SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 17:43:08 UTC.