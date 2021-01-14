Connexion
Tourmaline Oil Corp.    08T   CA89156V1067

TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

(08T)
14/01 19:03:28
13.75 EUR   +8.27%
2020TOURMALINE OIL CORP. : Détachement de dividende
2020TOURMALINE OIL CORP. : Détachement de dividende
2020TOURMALINE OIL CORP. : Détachement de dividende
ETFs positionnés sur TOURMALINE OIL CORP.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index...2.59%8.47%-CanadaActions - Énergie
BMO Junior Oil Index ETF - CAD8.38%7.78%Amérique du NordActions
IShares Oil & Gas Exploration & Pro...6.79%1.29%MondeActions - Produits de base connexes
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...0.35%0.87%CanadaActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canad...-0.12%0.30%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...2.46%0.19%-CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...1.81%0.18%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...1.64%0.18%CanadaActions



Graphique TOURMALINE OIL CORP.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Tourmaline Oil Corp. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,20 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,61 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 69,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -36,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.18.69%4 804
PAREX RESOURCES INC.17.07%2 126
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.21.21%488
BERRY CORPORATION28.53%378
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.18%103
