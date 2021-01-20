|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats -...
|-0.08%
|3.34%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...
|-0.17%
|1.06%
|Europe
|Actions
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income - GBP
|-0.68%
|0.52%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Financial ...
|0.00%
|0.52%
|Europe
|Actions - Services financiers
|HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP
|0.60%
|0.49%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP
|0.61%
|0.49%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 250 - Acc - GBP
|-0.73%
|0.40%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 250 - GBP
|-0.31%
|0.40%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...
|0.49%
|0.27%
|Europe
|Actions
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ...
|0.01%
|0.04%
|Europe
|Actions