Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.    TRTX

TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.

(TRTX)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 01/03 22:10:00
10.93 USD   +4.69%
04/02TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.  : BTIG optimiste sur le dossier
MZ
2019TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC  : publication des résultats annuels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.38%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.
Durée : Période :
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,21%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TPG RE FINANCE TRUST, INC.-1.69%803
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.66%11 622
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.2.76%8 648
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.18.29%6 517
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.6.07%4 294
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.3.42%4 264
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ