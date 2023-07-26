QUORUM
Société
TRANSITION le 26/07/2023
Assemblée
SPECIALE
Capital
275 333,32
EUR
Total actions
20
650 000
Quorum légal
1/3
( 6 883 334 actions )
64,930 %
Il représente : 13 408 181 actions
Pour: 49 actionnaires
(présents ou représentés)
Actionnaires
Actions
Voix
Présents
4
1 500 123
1 500 123
Représentés
0
0
0
Pouvoir au président
0
0
0
Vote par correspondance
45
11 908 058
11 908 058
TOTAL
49
13 408 181
13 408 181
26/07/2023 08:15:45
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Transition SA published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 18:24:14 UTC.