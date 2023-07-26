QUORUM

Société

TRANSITION le 26/07/2023

Assemblée

SPECIALE

Capital

275 333,32

EUR

Total actions

20

650 000

Quorum légal

1/3

( 6 883 334 actions )

64,930 %

Il représente : 13 408 181 actions

Pour: 49 actionnaires

(présents ou représentés)

Actionnaires

Actions

Voix

Présents

4

1 500 123

1 500 123

Représentés

0

0

0

Pouvoir au président

0

0

0

Vote par correspondance

45

11 908 058

11 908 058

TOTAL

49

13 408 181

13 408 181

26/07/2023 08:15:45

