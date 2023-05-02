|
Travere Therapeutics, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
|CA 2023
238 M
217 M
|Résultat net 2023
-320 M
-291 M
|Tréso. nette 2023
110 M
100 M
|PER 2023
|-5,07x
|Rendement 2023
|Capitalisation
|
1 685 M
1 685 M
1 536 M
|VE / CA 2023
|6,61x
|VE / CA 2024
|4,82x
|Nbr Employés
|462
|Flottant
|85,0%
Tendances analyse technique TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|22,61 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|32,58 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|44,1%
