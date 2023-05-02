Recherche avancée
    TVTX   US89422G1076

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TVTX)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 01/05/2023
22.61 USD   +4.82%
14:11Travere Therapeutics, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
14:11Travere Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush toujours à l'achat
ZM
01/05Transcript : Travere Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

02/05/2023 | 14:11
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 238 M - 217 M
Résultat net 2023 -320 M - -291 M
Tréso. nette 2023 110 M - 100 M
PER 2023 -5,07x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 1 685 M 1 685 M 1 536 M
VE / CA 2023 6,61x
VE / CA 2024 4,82x
Nbr Employés 462
Flottant 85,0%
Graphique TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Travere Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Travere Therapeutics, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 22,61 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 32,58 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 44,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric M. Dube President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Cline Chief Financial Officer
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
William E. Rote Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Jula Inrig Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.7.51%1 685
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED19.47%88 868
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.13%86 408
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.63%28 583
BEIGENE, LTD.18.21%27 251
BIONTECH SE-25.45%26 989
