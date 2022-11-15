|
Tremor International Ltd : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
340 M
-
329 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
27,7 M
-
26,8 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
238 M
-
230 M
|PER 2022
|17,9x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
497 M
497 M
481 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,76x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,29x
|Nbr Employés
|576
|Flottant
|65,6%
|
|Graphique TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|0
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|3,40 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|17,65 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|419%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs