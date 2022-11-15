Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tremor International Ltd
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    TRMR   IL0011320343

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRMR)
  Rapport
Temps Différé London Stock Exchange  -  15:30 15/11/2022
280.20 GBX   -3.38%
15:01Tremor International Ltd : JMP Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
15:01Tremor International Ltd : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
14/11Wall street devrait ouvrir en baisse après une semaine chaude et le gouverneur de la Fed prévient que la lutte contre l'inflation n'est pas terminée.
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Tremor International Ltd : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

15/11/2022 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
15:01Tremor International Ltd : JMP Securities maintient sa recomman..
ZM
15:01Tremor International Ltd : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa rec..
ZM
14/11Wall street devrait ouvrir en baisse après une semaine chaude et le gouverneur de la Fe..
MT
14/11Le gouverneur de la Fed prévient que la lutte contre l'inflation n'est pas terminée.
MT
14/11Principales baisses du pré-marché
MT
14/11Tremor International affiche des bénéfices ajustés et des revenus inférieurs au troisiè..
MT
14/11Tremor International Ltd annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf ..
CI
24/10Tremor International Ltd : Raymond James passe à neutre sur le ..
ZM
21/09Tremor International nomme Chance Johnson au poste de chef des affaires commerciales
CI
20/09Tremor International Ltd (AIM:TRMR) annonce un rachat d'ac..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 340 M - 329 M
Résultat net 2022 27,7 M - 26,8 M
Tréso. nette 2022 238 M - 230 M
PER 2022 17,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 497 M 497 M 481 M
VE / CA 2022 0,76x
VE / CA 2023 0,29x
Nbr Employés 576
Flottant 65,6%
Graphique TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Durée : Période :
Tremor International Ltd : Graphique analyse technique Tremor International Ltd | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 0
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,40 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,65 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 419%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ofer Israel Druker Director
Sagi Niri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Stibbs Non-Executive Chairman
Tal Moshayov Chief Technology Officer
Yaniv Carmi COO, Secretary & Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD-47.65%497
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA6.11%16 351
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.4.26%15 577
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-13.24%12 608
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.33%11 988
WPP PLC-21.52%11 042