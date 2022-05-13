|
Tremor International Ltd : RBC Capital Markets réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
388 M
373 M
|Résultat net 2022
64,5 M
62,0 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
487 M
468 M
|PER 2022
|13,5x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
808 M
808 M
776 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,83x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,32x
|Nbr Employés
|576
|Flottant
|65,7%
|Graphique TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|5,25 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|23,05 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|339%
