Tricon Residential Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

Données financières CAD USD EUR CA 2022 642 M 465 M 474 M Résultat net 2022 826 M 599 M 610 M Dette nette 2022 4 572 M 3 313 M 3 377 M PER 2022 4,76x Rendement 2022 2,78% Capitalisation 3 251 M 2 368 M 2 401 M VE / CA 2022 12,2x VE / CA 2023 10,7x Nbr Employés 968 Flottant 96,9% Graphique TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC. Tendances analyse technique TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC. Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,90 CAD Objectif de cours Moyen 17,67 CAD Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,5% Révisions de BNA Dirigeants et Administrateurs Gary Berman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Wissam Francis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President David Berman Executive Chairman Reshma Block Head-Technology & Innovation Jayashri Raghunathan Senior Vice President-Finance Transformation Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC. -38.53% 2 368 CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. -15.99% 25 565 VONOVIA SE -56.16% 16 601 VINHOMES -39.63% 8 865 VINGROUP -41.11% 8 545 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -48.69% 7 390