|
Tricon Residential Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
642 M
465 M
474 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
826 M
599 M
610 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
4 572 M
3 313 M
3 377 M
|PER 2022
|4,76x
|Rendement 2022
|2,78%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 251 M
2 368 M
2 401 M
|VE / CA 2022
|12,2x
|VE / CA 2023
|10,7x
|Nbr Employés
|968
|Flottant
|96,9%
|
|Graphique TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|11,90 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|17,67 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|48,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs