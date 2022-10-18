Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Tricon Residential Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    TCN   CA89612W1023

TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.

(TCN)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  20:21 18/10/2022
11.98 CAD   +0.67%
20:01Tricon Residential Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
13/10Tricon Residential Inc. (TSX:TCN) annonce un rachat d'actions pour 2 500 000 actions, représentant 0,91% de son capital social émis.
CI
13/10Tricon Residential Inc. : Raymond James favorable sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Tricon Residential Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

18/10/2022 | 20:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
20:01Tricon Residential Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandat..
ZM
13/10Tricon Residential Inc. (TSX:TCN) annonce un rachat d'actio..
CI
13/10Tricon Residential Inc. : Raymond James favorable sur le dossier
ZM
13/10Tricon Residential Inc. autorise un plan de rachat.
CI
12/10BMO Capital sur Tricon Residential
MT
12/10Tricon vend sa participation dans un portefeuille de logements multifamiliaux aux États..
MT
12/10Tricon Residential accepte de vendre 20% de son portefeuille d'appartements pour 315 mi..
MT
29/09TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
23/09Tricon Residential Inc. : RBC Capital Markets réitère son opinio..
ZM
19/09Tricon Residential Inc. : Citigroup désormais positif sur le dos..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 642 M 465 M 474 M
Résultat net 2022 826 M 599 M 610 M
Dette nette 2022 4 572 M 3 313 M 3 377 M
PER 2022 4,76x
Rendement 2022 2,78%
Capitalisation 3 251 M 2 368 M 2 401 M
VE / CA 2022 12,2x
VE / CA 2023 10,7x
Nbr Employés 968
Flottant 96,9%
Graphique TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
Durée : Période :
Tricon Residential Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Tricon Residential Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,90 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,67 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gary Berman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wissam Francis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Berman Executive Chairman
Reshma Block Head-Technology & Innovation
Jayashri Raghunathan Senior Vice President-Finance Transformation
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC.-38.53%2 368
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-15.99%25 565
VONOVIA SE-56.16%16 601
VINHOMES-39.63%8 865
VINGROUP-41.11%8 545
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-48.69%7 390