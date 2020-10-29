Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Trinseo S.A.    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A.

(TSE)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur TRINSEO S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
M&G (Lux) Glb Dividend A EUR AccNON-11.00%27.00%66.76M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur TRINSEO S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-1.66%0.29%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-4.47%0.23%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-2.00%0.18%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-1.81%0.13%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Acc...-1.76%0.05%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Equity Income - Dis...-2.99%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.03%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-4.05%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 30,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 31,12 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,99%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,7%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TRINSEO S.A.-16.37%1 191
ECOLAB INC.-3.96%52 896
GIVAUDAN SA25.11%38 472
SIKA AG23.01%34 856
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG24.12%20 313
SYMRISE AG18.12%17 641
