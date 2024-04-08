Action TROX TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC
Tronox Holdings plc

Actions

TROX

GB00BJT16S69

Chimie de spécialité

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 20:12:06 08/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
17,04 USD +0,50 % Graphique intraday de Tronox Holdings plc -1,07 % +20,45 %
19:03 TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
27/03 TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities à l'achat ZM

Dernières actualités sur Tronox Holdings plc

TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Tronox Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 312 736 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Tronox Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 639 168 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Tronox Holdings plc annonce que le Dr Vanessa Guthrie décide de ne pas solliciter le renouvellement de son mandat de membre du conseil d'administration CI
Tronox Holdings plc déclare un dividende pour le premier trimestre 2024, payable le 5 avril 2024 CI
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : Opinion positive de BMO Capital ZM
Transcript : Tronox Holdings plc, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
Tronox aggrave sa perte au T4, augmente son chiffre d'affaires et fixe ses prévisions pour le T1 -- Les actions chutent après les heures de bourse MT
Tronox Holdings plc publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Tronox Holdings plc publie ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : UBS est neutre ZM
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : BMO Capital passe à l'achat ZM
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : UBS est neutre ZM
Tronox déclare un dividende pour le quatrième trimestre 2023, payable le 15 décembre 2023 CI
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : Barclays toujours positif ZM
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : Deutsche Bank Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : JPMorgan Chase de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : Tronox Holdings plc, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
Tronox Holdings plc publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Tronox Holdings plc annonce un changement de PDG à compter du 1er avril 2024 CI
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : UBS confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC : UBS passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM

Graphique Tronox Holdings plc

Profil Société

Tronox Holdings plc est un producteur de produits à base de titane, notamment de pigments de dioxyde de titane, de produits à base de dioxyde de titane de qualité spéciale et de produits chimiques à base de titane de haute pureté, ainsi que de zircon. La société extrait des sables minéraux contenant du titane et exploite des installations de valorisation qui produisent des matières premières de titane de haute qualité, de la fonte et d'autres minéraux, notamment la monazite, un minéral contenant des terres rares. Ses neuf usines de pigments sont situées aux États-Unis, en Australie, au Brésil, au Royaume-Uni, en France, aux Pays-Bas, en Chine et au Royaume d'Arabie saoudite (KSA). Ses principaux produits sont le pigment TiO2, le TiO2 spécial ultrafin, le zircon (ZrSiO4), la fonte brute de haute pureté, la monazite, les matières premières et le tétrachlorure de titane. Le pigment TiO2 est utilisé dans une gamme de produits en raison de sa capacité à donner de la blancheur, de la brillance et de l'opacité. L'entreprise produit du TiO2 ultrafin dans son usine de Thann, en France. Elle commercialise des produits à base de TiO2 ultrafin sous la marque CristalActiv.
Secteur
Chimie de spécialité
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Tronox Holdings plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
8
Dernier Cours de Cloture
16,96 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
17,88 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,40 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Produits chimiques de spécialité

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC Action Tronox Holdings plc
+20,34 % 2,68 Md
ECOLAB INC. Action Ecolab Inc.
+14,38 % 65,12 Md
GIVAUDAN SA Action Givaudan SA
+13,95 % 40,47 Md
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Action Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
+20,21 % 26,49 Md
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG Action EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
+4,19 % 18,35 Md
CELANESE CORPORATION Action Celanese Corporation
+5,80 % 18,14 Md
SYMRISE AG Action Symrise AG
+7,39 % 16,28 Md
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. Action Posco Future M Co., Ltd.
-21,59 % 15,27 Md
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Action Albemarle Corporation
-8,67 % 14,51 Md
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. Action Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.
-17,41 % 13,6 Md
Produits chimiques de spécialité
