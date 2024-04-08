Tronox Holdings plc est un producteur de produits à base de titane, notamment de pigments de dioxyde de titane, de produits à base de dioxyde de titane de qualité spéciale et de produits chimiques à base de titane de haute pureté, ainsi que de zircon. La société extrait des sables minéraux contenant du titane et exploite des installations de valorisation qui produisent des matières premières de titane de haute qualité, de la fonte et d'autres minéraux, notamment la monazite, un minéral contenant des terres rares. Ses neuf usines de pigments sont situées aux États-Unis, en Australie, au Brésil, au Royaume-Uni, en France, aux Pays-Bas, en Chine et au Royaume d'Arabie saoudite (KSA). Ses principaux produits sont le pigment TiO2, le TiO2 spécial ultrafin, le zircon (ZrSiO4), la fonte brute de haute pureté, la monazite, les matières premières et le tétrachlorure de titane. Le pigment TiO2 est utilisé dans une gamme de produits en raison de sa capacité à donner de la blancheur, de la brillance et de l'opacité. L'entreprise produit du TiO2 ultrafin dans son usine de Thann, en France. Elle commercialise des produits à base de TiO2 ultrafin sous la marque CristalActiv.

