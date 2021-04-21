Connexion
    TTEC

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.

(TTEC)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 21/04 22:00:00
105.45 USD   -0.40%
01/04TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
23/03TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. : Pas de retournement en vue
05/03TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.  : Cowen de acheteur à neutre sur le titre
ZM
ETFs positionnés sur TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-3.05%0.59%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...-1.95%0.28%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.42%0.16%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-1.74%0.15%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-1.85%0.11%NCActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.85%0.05%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...0.09%0.01%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
TTEC Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique TTEC Holdings, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,57 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 105,45 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 18,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,73%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.48.16%4 957
ACCENTURE PLC10.49%183 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%154 221
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.75%123 459
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.39%82 511
INFOSYS LIMITED7.61%76 062
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés.