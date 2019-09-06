|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Travel & L...
|-1.40%
|2.18%
|Europe
|Actions - Loisirs
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Travel & ...
|0.86%
|1.98%
|Europe
|Actions - Loisirs
|WisdomTree Germany Equity - USD He...
|2.08%
|0.66%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers FTSE 250 1D - GBP
|-0.71%
|0.54%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|HSBC FTSE 250 - GBP
|-0.71%
|0.54%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...
|1.28%
|0.40%
|Europe
|Actions
|Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 Dist - GBP
|-0.75%
|0.25%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 100 - GBP
|0.94%
|0.25%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|0.18%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF - ...
|2.81%
|0.10%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR
|-1.54%
|0.07%
|Europe
|Actions
|HSBC MSCI EUROPE - EUR
|0.98%
|0.02%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD
|1.80%
|0.02%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF
|1.43%
|0.02%
|-
|Europe
|Actions