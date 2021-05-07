|
Tupperware Brands Corporation : Citigroup réajuste son opinion à la hausse
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
1 854 M
-
1 538 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
166 M
-
137 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|8,27x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 259 M
1 259 M
1 044 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|0,68x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,64x
|Nbr Employés
|10 698
|Flottant
|74,6%
|
|Graphique TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
39,33 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
25,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
73,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
54,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
41,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs