Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Tupperware Brands Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    TUP   US8998961044

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Tupperware Brands Corporation : Citigroup réajuste son opinion à la hausse

07/05/2021 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
15:01TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION  : Citigroup réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
2019TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
2019TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2019TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2018TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2018TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2018TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2018TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
2018L'usine française du groupe Tupperware ferme définitivement
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 1 854 M - 1 538 M
Résultat net 2021 166 M - 137 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 8,27x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 1 259 M 1 259 M 1 044 M
Capi. / CA 2021 0,68x
Capi. / CA 2022 0,64x
Nbr Employés 10 698
Flottant 74,6%
Graphique TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Tupperware Brands Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Tupperware Brands Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 39,33 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 25,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 73,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 41,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Miguel Angel Fernandez Calero President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cassandra Harris Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Susan M. Cameron Non-Executive Chairman
M. Anne Szostak Independent Director
Kriss Cloninger Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-21.24%1 259
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-18.56%83 002
NEWELL BRANDS INC.33.54%12 376
SEB S.A.12.88%10 173
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION39.13%9 978
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-3.32%9 941