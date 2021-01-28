Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.    TPTX

TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TPTX)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/01 20:56:34
122.74 USD   +3.13%
2020TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
2020TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC. : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD0.10%1.04%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.23%0.16%Etats UnisActions



Graphique TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 147,40 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 119,02 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 59,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,50%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.-2.32%5 733
MODERNA, INC.49.07%61 624
LONZA GROUP AG3.66%49 275
CELLTRION, INC.-10.58%40 532
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.44%33 169
SEAGEN INC.-7.11%29 430
