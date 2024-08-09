Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:40:04.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:40:03.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:40:03.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:40:02.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:40:02.36 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:40:01.837 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:38:03.937 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RUBIS Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:38:03.43 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:38:02.907 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:38:02.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:38:01.85 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:36:04.873 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:36:04.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:36:03.857 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:36:03.173 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:36:02.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T15:36:01.85 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SCOR SE Link
null 2024-08-09T15:04:02.083 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ATARI Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T14:14:01.827 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T14:12:01.827 Declarations Document SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T14:10:01.827 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
null 2024-08-09T11:56:03.427 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2024-08-09T11:52:01.937 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE NATIONALE SNCF Link
null 2024-08-09T11:50:25.603 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-08-09T11:50:21.063 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-08-09T11:44:07.973 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2024-08-09T11:42:03.583 Prospectus Approbation BPCE Link
2024-08-09T00:00:00 2024-08-09T10:48:01.88 AutresDocuments Document TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
null 2024-08-09T10:08:21.747 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-09T10:08:02.137 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-09T10:06:10.407 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-09T10:06:02.913 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:10:04.61 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO HOTELS Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:10:04.12 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:10:03.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:10:03.123 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:10:02.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:08:05.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:08:04.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document AYVENS Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:08:04.21 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:08:03.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:08:03.153 DeclarationDirigeants Document HERIGE Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:08:02.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:06:04.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document CATANA GROUP Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:06:04.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:06:03.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:06:03.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:06:02.637 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:04:04.587 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:04:04.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:04:03.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T18:04:02.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:48:03.107 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:48:02.593 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:40:02.577 DeclarationAchatVente Document EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:38:02.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:36:05.2 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:36:04.697 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:36:04.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:36:03.643 DeclarationAchatVente Document CLASQUIN Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:36:03.153 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:36:02.627 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:34:06.523 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:34:06.003 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE BERKEM Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:34:05.52 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T15:34:05.023 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T12:28:02.58 Declarations Document SOLOCAL GROUP Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T12:26:03.16 Declarations Document SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T12:26:02.6 Declarations Document GROUPE BERKEM Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T12:24:02.61 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T12:22:02.593 Declarations Document SOLOCAL GROUP Link
2024-08-08T00:00:00 2024-08-08T11:34:02.623 ResultatOffre Document TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE Link
null 2024-08-08T10:22:04.273 Prospectus Approbation SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
null 2024-08-08T10:20:09.12 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-08-08T10:20:02.68 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-08-08T10:18:11.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:18:09.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:18:02.75 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:16:11.327 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:16:09.41 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:16:02.713 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:14:10.997 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:14:09.147 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:14:02.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:12:28.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:12:08.523 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:10:25.56 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2024-08-08T10:10:23.703 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:10:21.667 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:08:23.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:08:22.013 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:08:02.747 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:06:24.217 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:06:22.307 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:06:02.767 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:04:23.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:04:21.38 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:02:23.153 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-08-08T10:02:03.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-08-07T00:00:00 2024-08-07T18:10:03.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document FNAC DARTY Link

