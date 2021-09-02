Connexion
Redemption of UBS Group AG senior unsecured notes (ISIN: CH0359915425)

02/09/2021 | 08:42
Zurich02 sept. 2021, 08:30Media GlobalMedia SwitzerlandMedia Releases AmericasMedia Releases APACMedia Releases EMEAInvestor Releases

Zurich/Basel, 2 September 2021 - UBS announced its intention to redeem the total outstanding USD 1.75bn Floating Rate notes with ISIN CH0359915425 (the 'Notes') on 20 September 2021, the first optional redemption date. The Notes were issued by UBS Group AG on 20 March 2017 and are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Contacts

Investor contact
Switzerland:
+41-44-234 41 00

Media contact
Switzerland:
+41-44-234 85 00
UK:
+44-207-567 47 14
Americas:
+1-212-882 58 58
APAC:
+852-297-1 82 00

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 31 223 M 34 116 M 28 769 M
Résultat net 2021 5 370 M 5 868 M 4 948 M
Tréso. nette 2021 5 669 M 6 194 M 5 223 M
PER 2021 10,3x
Rendement 2021 2,34%
Capitalisation 53 400 M 58 360 M 49 203 M
VE / CA 2021 1,53x
VE / CA 2022 1,53x
Nbr Employés 71 304
Flottant 93,9%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,36 CHF
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,14 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Mike Dargan Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UBS GROUP AG23.18%58 360
BLACKROCK, INC.30.73%143 565
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.04%87 072
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.47.88%50 804
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)30.11%47 664
STATE STREET CORPORATION26.23%31 915