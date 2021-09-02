Redemption of UBS Group AG senior unsecured notes (ISIN: CH0359915425)
Zurich/Basel, 2 September 2021 - UBS announced its intention to redeem the total outstanding USD 1.75bn Floating Rate notes with ISIN CH0359915425 (the 'Notes') on 20 September 2021, the first optional redemption date. The Notes were issued by UBS Group AG on 20 March 2017 and are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
