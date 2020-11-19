Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group AG    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP AG

(UBSG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

UBS : shareholders approve payment of second tranche of 2019 dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
0
19/11/2020 | 12:41

Zurich, 19 November 2020 - At today's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), UBS Group AG shareholders approved (99.49%) the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute the second tranche of the 2019 dividend of USD 0.365 per share.

The payment of the dividend will be made on 27 November 2020 to holders of shares on the record date of 25 November 2020. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 24 November 2020. The second distribution of USD 0.365 per share will be paid out of the special dividend reserve established for this purpose at the 2020 AGM. 50% of this second distribution will be paid out of the capital contribution reserves and 50% will be paid out of retained earnings. The portion paid from retained earnings is subject to a 35% Swiss withholding tax.

The independent proxy represented 2,158,631,000 voting rights (78.22% of all shares with voting rights).

Shareholders can access the EGM voting result and related information on www.ubs.com/egm.

UBS Group AG

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2020 11:40:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur UBS GROUP AG
12:47Les actionnaires d'UBS acceptent le 2e versement du dividende
AW
12:41UBS : shareholders approve payment of second tranche of 2019 dividend
PU
08:46Bourse Zurich: vers un recul marqué dans les premiers échanges
AW
06:21Prévisions du jour jeudi 19 novembre
AW
18/11Bourse Zurich: les indices sortent la tête de l'eau
AW
18/11Bourse Zurich: le mouvement de consolidation se poursuit
AW
18/11Les marchés attendent leur shoot de vaccin et de liquidités
18/11Bourse Zurich: de nouvelles pertes sont à attendre
AW
18/11AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : ABB, Dometic, EDF, LafargeHolcim, Legrand, Lindt, Orp..
18/11UBS AG : Goldman Sachs dégrade son opinion à neutre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UBS GROUP AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 29 067 M 31 823 M 26 884 M
Résultat net 2020 5 214 M 5 708 M 4 822 M
Tréso. nette 2020 7 751 M 8 486 M 7 169 M
PER 2020 9,36x
Rendement 2020 2,84%
Capitalisation 47 199 M 51 868 M 43 655 M
VE / CA 2020 1,36x
VE / CA 2021 1,40x
Nbr Employés 71 230
Flottant 92,9%
Graphique UBS GROUP AG
Durée : Période :
UBS Group AG : Graphique analyse technique UBS Group AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UBS GROUP AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,01 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,16 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut 22,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,13%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -37,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Mike Dargan Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UBS GROUP AG7.61%51 868
BLACKROCK, INC.32.78%102 165
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.86%61 781
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.64%34 329
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.16.16%31 653
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.54%24 407
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ