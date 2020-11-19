UBS : shareholders approve payment of second tranche of 2019 dividend

Zurich, 19 November 2020 - At today's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), UBS Group AG shareholders approved (99.49%) the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute the second tranche of the 2019 dividend of USD 0.365 per share.

The payment of the dividend will be made on 27 November 2020 to holders of shares on the record date of 25 November 2020. The shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 24 November 2020. The second distribution of USD 0.365 per share will be paid out of the special dividend reserve established for this purpose at the 2020 AGM. 50% of this second distribution will be paid out of the capital contribution reserves and 50% will be paid out of retained earnings. The portion paid from retained earnings is subject to a 35% Swiss withholding tax.

The independent proxy represented 2,158,631,000 voting rights (78.22% of all shares with voting rights).

Shareholders can access the EGM voting result and related information on www.ubs.com/egm.

