|
UCAR : Chiffre d'affaires 30 juin 2021
UCAR - Chiffre d'affaires 30 juin 2021
Subscribe
Company Name
UCAR
ISN
FR0011070457
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALUCR
Source
UCAR
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
UCAR SA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:21:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur UCAR
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur UCAR
|03/05
|UCAR : Euroland Corporate rehausse sa cible
|
CF
|01/03
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Carrefour, Engie, Kering, Tarkett, Vifor, Amadeus, Oc..
|
|2020
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adidas, Chargeurs, Daimler, EDF, Ipsen, L'Oréal, SAP,..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
25,1 M
29,6 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-1,90 M
-2,24 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
0,30 M
0,35 M
-
|PER 2020
|-16,1x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
28,5 M
33,6 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,15x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,98x
|Nbr Employés
|78
|Flottant
|100%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique UCAR
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
17,90 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
11,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-35,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|UCAR
|81.73%
|34