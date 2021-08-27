Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. UCAR
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALUCR   FR0011070457

UCAR

(ALUCR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

UCAR : Chiffre d'affaires 30 juin 2021

27/08/2021 | 22:23
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UCAR - Chiffre d'affaires 30 juin 2021
Subscribe

26 Aug 2021 18:00 CEST

Company Name

UCAR

ISN

FR0011070457

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALUCR

Source

UCAR

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

UCAR SA published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 20:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur UCAR
22:23UCAR : Chiffre d'affaires 30 juin 2021
PU
09:04BOURSE DE PARIS : Rendez-vous avec vous savez qui
08:25EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Engie, Apple, Nivdia, Microsoft, Peloton, Plastivaloire,..
07:20UCAR : hausse de 56% du CA au 1er semestre
CF
26/08UCAR : Chiffre d'affaires au 30 juin 2021
PU
13/08UCAR : Chez UCAR, le vendredi 13 porte chance !
PU
15/07UCAR : Avec UCAR, profitez encore plus de vos vacances !
PU
05/07UCAR : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité
PU
30/06UCAR : 1000 jobs d'été chez UCAR !
PU
29/06UCAR : Chez UCAR, nous n'avons rien à vous cacher !
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UCAR
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 25,1 M 29,6 M -
Résultat net 2020 -1,90 M -2,24 M -
Dette nette 2020 0,30 M 0,35 M -
PER 2020 -16,1x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 28,5 M 33,6 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,15x
VE / CA 2021 0,98x
Nbr Employés 78
Flottant 100%
Graphique UCAR
Durée : Période :
UCAR : Graphique analyse technique UCAR | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UCAR
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,90 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -35,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Claude Puerto-Salavert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabien Froger Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Officer
Joézèr Lebrun Director-Information Systems
François Pierson Director
Orietta Capezzuto Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UCAR81.73%34
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL26.60%10 417
HOMESERVE PLC-10.54%4 233
FRONTDOOR, INC.-15.59%3 634
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.02%1 551
DUSKIN CO., LTD.-9.26%1 172