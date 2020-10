Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ucar SA:

* ANNOUNCES H1 RESULTS

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 1,892,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 77,000 YEAR AGO

* END-H1 CASH POSITION EUR 20.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP HAS SOLID FINANCIAL SITUATION TO FACE CRISIS

* EXPECTS CRISIS IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER OF AROUND 25% Source text : https://bit.ly/37t4x8B Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)