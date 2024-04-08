Ulta Beauty, Inc. est spécialisé dans la distribution de produits cosmétiques et de parfums. L'activité s'organise autour de 3 pôles : - distribution de produits cosmétiques et de parfums : produits de maquillage, de soin de la peau, de soins capillaires et de toilette, parfums, etc. Au 30/01/2021, le groupe dispose de 1 264 magasins (enseigne Ulta Beauty) implantés aux Etats-Unis ; - exploitation de salons de beauté ; - vente de produits en ligne : activité assurée à travers le site Ulta.com.

Secteur Détaillants autres spécialités