Action ULTA ULTA BEAUTY, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Actions

ULTA

US90384S3031

Détaillants autres spécialités

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 21:42:46 08/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
454,2 USD +2,13 % Graphique intraday de Ulta Beauty, Inc. -14,15 % -7,32 %
20:04 ULTA BEAUTY, INC. : Loop Capital relève sa recommandation à acheter ZM
05/04 Le S&P 500 affiche un recul hebdomadaire sur fond d'inquiétudes concernant les taux d'intérêt MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Ulta Beauty, Inc.

ULTA BEAUTY, INC. : Loop Capital relève sa recommandation à acheter ZM
Le S&P 500 affiche un recul hebdomadaire sur fond d'inquiétudes concernant les taux d'intérêt MT
Les opinions négatives d'Ulta justifient une position "plus conservatrice" sur la beauté pour 2024, selon Oppenheimer MT
Ulta Beauty justifie une position plus conservatrice en raison de l'incertitude de la catégorie et de la concurrence accrue, selon Oppenheimer MT
ULTA BEAUTY, INC. : Opinion positive de Oppenheimer ZM
Les actions progressent dans les échanges pré-marché alors que les investisseurs digèrent les commentaires de Powell ; l'Asie est mitigée, l'Europe est en hausse MT
Paris en légère hausse AW
Les actions d'Ulta Beauty chutent alors que le PDG signale un ralentissement ; les actions des partenaires d'approvisionnement chutent MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation reculent en fin d'après-midi MT
Wall Street en hausse grâce aux données du secteur des services et au discours de Jerome Powell RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées dans l'après-midi MT
Les indices boursiers américains progressent après la baisse surprise de l'indice ISM des services ; Jerome Powell réaffirme la dépendance à l'égard des données MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT
ULTA BEAUTY, INC. : Raymond James persiste à l'achat ZM
Les indices boursiers américains de référence augmentent suite à la baisse surprise de l'indice ISM des services MT
La valeur du jour à Wall Street - Ulta Beauty chute : réduction de l'activité dans le secteur des produits de beauté AO
Ulta Beauty s'effondre : le PDG met en garde contre la faiblesse de la demande au premier trimestre et entraîne ses concurrents dans sa chute RE
Les actions d'Ulta Beauty chutent suite à la prévision de ventes comparables au 1er trimestre dans le bas de la fourchette des prévisions pour le 1er semestre MT
Wall St s'oriente à la hausse après la publication d'un rapport sur le secteur des services. RE
Wall Street repart dans le vert, bonnes nouvelles de l'inflation AW
Transcript : Ulta Beauty, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan 10th Annual Retail Round Up Conference, Apr-03-2024 09:00 AM
Le Monde Gourmand annonce un partenariat avec Ulta Beauty CI
Un initié d'Ulta Beauty a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 11 027 871 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
ULTA BEAUTY, INC. : Redburn neutre sur le dossier ZM
ULTA BEAUTY, INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM

Graphique Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Graphique Ulta Beauty, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Ulta Beauty, Inc. est spécialisé dans la distribution de produits cosmétiques et de parfums. L'activité s'organise autour de 3 pôles : - distribution de produits cosmétiques et de parfums : produits de maquillage, de soin de la peau, de soins capillaires et de toilette, parfums, etc. Au 30/01/2021, le groupe dispose de 1 264 magasins (enseigne Ulta Beauty) implantés aux Etats-Unis ; - exploitation de salons de beauté ; - vente de produits en ligne : activité assurée à travers le site Ulta.com.
Secteur
Détaillants autres spécialités
Agenda
30/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Présentation des résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
31
Dernier Cours de Cloture
444,8 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
572,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+28,75 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Magasins de produits de beauté

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
ULTA BEAUTY, INC. Action Ulta Beauty, Inc.
-7,30 % 21,47 Md
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. Action Bath & Body Works, Inc.
+8,56 % 10,23 Md
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC. Action e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.
+16,60 % 8,96 Md
DOUGLAS AG Action Douglas AG
0,00 % 2,36 Md
OLIVEDA INTERNATIONAL, INC. Action Oliveda International, Inc.
+775,00 % 1,72 Md
POYA INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Action POYA International Co., Ltd.
-11,23 % 1,6 Md
HONASA CONSUMER LIMITED Action Honasa Consumer Limited
-9,90 % 1,58 Md
WALDENCAST PLC Action Waldencast plc
-41,32 % 784 M
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC. Action The Honest Company, Inc.
+15,76 % 363 M
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Sa Sa International Holdings Limited
-21,78 % 313 M
Magasins de produits de beauté
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action ULTA
  4. Actualités Ulta Beauty, Inc.
  5. Ulta Beauty, Inc. : Loop Capital relève sa recommandation à acheter