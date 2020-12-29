Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.    RARE

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(RARE)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 29/12 22:00:00
147.44 USD   -13.21%
30/10ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC. : Toujours du potentiel
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD2.29%1.07%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...0.59%0.53%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD3.31%0.26%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
Durée : Période :
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 119,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 169,89 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,89%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -30,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -62,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC.297.78%11 239
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.47%71 313
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.17%60 451
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS28.62%50 974
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.95.82%47 933
GENMAB A/S60.38%25 530
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ