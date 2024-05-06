Action 558 UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
UMS Holdings Limited

Actions

558

SG1J94892465

Produits associés à l'industrie des semi-conducteurs

Temps Différé Singapore S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 10:10:24 06/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
1,33 SGD +2,31 % Graphique intraday de UMS Holdings Limited -2,22 % -1,49 %
10:02 UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED : CGS-CIMB maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
08/04 UMS Holdings Limited annonce le départ à la retraite de Chay Yiowmin en tant qu'administrateur principal indépendant CI

Dernières actualités sur UMS Holdings Limited

Graphique UMS Holdings Limited

Graphique UMS Holdings Limited
Profil Société

UMS Holdings Limited est une société holding d'investissement basée à Singapour. La société fournit des services de fabrication d'équipements et d'ingénierie aux fabricants d'équipements d'origine de semi-conducteurs et de produits connexes. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent les semi-conducteurs, l'aérospatiale et d'autres secteurs. Le secteur des semi-conducteurs fournit des composants d'usinage de précision et des modules d'équipement aux fabricants d'équipement de semi-conducteurs. Le secteur de l'aérospatiale fournit des services d'usinage de précision aux secteurs de l'aérospatiale, de l'électronique et de l'automobile. Le segment "Autres" propose principalement l'expédition de systèmes de désinfection de l'eau, le commerce d'alliages de métaux non ferreux, la vente de machines et d'outils de coupe personnalisés. Ses produits offrent des systèmes modulaires et d'intégration pour la fabrication d'équipements semi-conducteurs d'origine. Les filiales de la société comprennent UMS Systems Pte. Ltd, UMS International Pte. Ltd, UMS Pte. Ltd, UMS Aerospace Pte. Ltd, Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Pte. Ltd. et d'autres.
Secteur
Produits associés à l'industrie des semi-conducteurs
Agenda
07/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour UMS Holdings Limited

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Dernier Cours de Cloture
1,3 SGD
Objectif de cours Moyen
1,678 SGD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+29,04 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Produits associés à l'industrie des semi-conducteurs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED Action UMS Holdings Limited
-1,49 % 684 M
ASML HOLDING N.V. Action ASML Holding N.V.
+22,25 % 354 Md
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION Action Lam Research Corporation
+15,99 % 119 Md
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. Action Tokyo Electron Ltd.
+38,63 % 106 Md
ENTEGRIS, INC. Action Entegris, Inc.
+10,00 % 19,87 Md
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. Action ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
+9,63 % 19,8 Md
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Action Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
+39,48 % 10,32 Md
ONTO INNOVATION INC. Action Onto Innovation Inc.
+31,33 % 9,88 Md
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Amkor Technology, Inc.
-2,80 % 7,96 Md
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. Action Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd.
-23,07 % 6,13 Md
Produits associés à l'industrie des semi-conducteurs - Autres
