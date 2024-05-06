UMS Holdings Limited est une société holding d'investissement basée à Singapour. La société fournit des services de fabrication d'équipements et d'ingénierie aux fabricants d'équipements d'origine de semi-conducteurs et de produits connexes. Les secteurs d'activité de la société comprennent les semi-conducteurs, l'aérospatiale et d'autres secteurs. Le secteur des semi-conducteurs fournit des composants d'usinage de précision et des modules d'équipement aux fabricants d'équipement de semi-conducteurs. Le secteur de l'aérospatiale fournit des services d'usinage de précision aux secteurs de l'aérospatiale, de l'électronique et de l'automobile. Le segment "Autres" propose principalement l'expédition de systèmes de désinfection de l'eau, le commerce d'alliages de métaux non ferreux, la vente de machines et d'outils de coupe personnalisés. Ses produits offrent des systèmes modulaires et d'intégration pour la fabrication d'équipements semi-conducteurs d'origine. Les filiales de la société comprennent UMS Systems Pte. Ltd, UMS International Pte. Ltd, UMS Pte. Ltd, UMS Aerospace Pte. Ltd, Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Pte. Ltd. et d'autres.