Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at september 30, 2021

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Paris, Amsterdam, October 5, 2021
Information on total number of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs")
quoted on ASX as at September 30, 2021
|
DATE
|
NUMBER OF CDIs
|
|
|
As at September 30, 2021
|
199,168,700 CDIs
|
|
During September 2021, no conversion has occurred between CDIs and stapled shares. The current position is equal to the position on August 31, 2021.
|
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.
|
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|
A public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap)
|
A European Company with Management Board and
|
under Dutch law
|
Supervisory Board
|
Incorporated in the Netherlands
|
Incorporated in France
|
Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 315, World Trade
|
Share capital: €692,972,080
|
Center Schiphol - Toren F, 7th Floor, 1118 BJ Schiphol
|
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
|
Registration number: 70898618
|
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
