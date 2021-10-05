Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Pays-Bas
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at september 30, 2021

05/10/2021 | 18:29
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

Paris, Amsterdam, October 5, 2021

Information on total number of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs")

quoted on ASX as at September 30, 2021

DATE

NUMBER OF CDIs

As at September 30, 2021

199,168,700 CDIs

During September 2021, no conversion has occurred between CDIs and stapled shares. The current position is equal to the position on August 31, 2021.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

A public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap)

A European Company with Management Board and

under Dutch law

Supervisory Board

Incorporated in the Netherlands

Incorporated in France

Registered office: Schiphol Boulevard 315, World Trade

Share capital: €692,972,080

Center Schiphol - Toren F, 7th Floor, 1118 BJ Schiphol

Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris

Registration number: 70898618

Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 16:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
18:29UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the..
PU
23/09Fitch réitère la perspective négative d'Unibail en raison des risques d'exécution des v..
MT
17/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : a finalisé la vente de son immeuble « 7 Adenauer »
AO
17/09BOURSE DE PARIS : Même pas peur des quatre sorcières
17/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Renault, Unibail, Euronext, Amundi, Invesco, Ryanair, Grifols...
17/09Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield conclut une opération immobilière de 293 millions de dollars ..
MT
09/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Règlement intérieur du Directoire
PU
31/08Calme sur l'Europe boursière, les transports et loisirs souffrent
RE
17/08BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris clôture en baisse de 0,28%, le variant Delta inquiète
AW
13/08UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : gagne 2%, un broker en soutien
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 2 229 M 2 588 M -
Résultat net 2021 -3 709 M -4 306 M -
Dette nette 2021 24 579 M 28 536 M -
PER 2021 -2,03x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 8 629 M 10 025 M -
VE / CA 2021 14,9x
VE / CA 2022 12,5x
Nbr Employés 3 049
Flottant 79,3%
Graphique UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Durée : Période :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE : Graphique analyse technique Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 62,26 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 65,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,61%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Marie Tritant Group Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Fabrice Mouchel Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Luc Neez Director-Finance
Léon Bressler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Bossard Chief Investment Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-3.59%10 025
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)10.52%70 509
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.4.26%42 177
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.93%29 580
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION6.96%25 894
SEGRO PLC25.37%19 430