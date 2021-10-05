Unibail Rodamco Westfield : Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at september 30, 2021

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

Paris, Amsterdam, October 5, 2021

Information on total number of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs")

quoted on ASX as at September 30, 2021

DATE NUMBER OF CDIs As at September 30, 2021 199,168,700 CDIs

During September 2021, no conversion has occurred between CDIs and stapled shares. The current position is equal to the position on August 31, 2021.