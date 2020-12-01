|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Personal &...
|0.00%
|8.59%
|Europe
|Actions - Biens de consommation
|SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples ...
|0.05%
|5.74%
|Europe
|Actions - Biens de consommation de base
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...
|-0.89%
|5.39%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...
|-1.31%
|5.39%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...
|1.82%
|5.39%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...
|-1.11%
|5.39%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...
|-0.10%
|3.93%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom A-ac...
|-0.07%
|3.93%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...
|0.86%
|3.93%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (hed...
|0.00%
|3.93%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF -...
|1.04%
|3.68%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income 1D - GBP
|-0.02%
|3.48%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|UBS ETF - FTSE 100 A-dis - GBP
|-0.04%
|3.46%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|IShares FTSE 100 (Acc) - GBP
|-0.02%
|3.45%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|HSBC FTSE 100 - GBP
|-0.04%
|3.44%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 100 - GBP
|-0.06%
|3.43%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Vanguard FTSE 100 - Acc - GBP
|-0.68%
|3.43%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF - ...
|1.43%
|3.42%
|-
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats -...
|-2.69%
|3.41%
|Royaume Uni
|Actions
|OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE 1...
|-0.74%
|3.08%
|Europe
|Actions