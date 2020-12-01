Connexion
UNILEVER PLC       GB00B10RZP78

UNILEVER PLC
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 01/12 11:41:31
50.81 EUR   -0.02%
Fonds positionnés sur UNILEVER PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
BGF Global Equity Income A2 USDNON-2.00%19.00%1.22M USD
Capital Group World Div Grwr (LUX) CNON-3.00%29.00%3.24M USD
E.I. Sturdza Strat Eurp Qual SI EURNON-9.00%15.00%39.68M EUR
E.I. Sturdza Strategic Glb Qual A USDNON-1.00%0.00%3.96M USD
Fidelity Global Mlt Ast Inc A-Acc-CZK HNON-3.00%0.00%NC7.88M CZK
GAM Star Worldwide Equity USD AccNON4.00%18.00%2.77M USD
IShares UK Index (IE) Flex Acc GBPNON-19.00%-7.00%19.54M GBP
Liontrust GF Spec Sits C3 Instl Acc £NON-10.00%20.00%6.18M GBP
M&G UK Select Euro A AccNON-7.00%-2.00%2.76M EUR
Schroder ISF Glbl Sust Gr I Acc GBPNON17.00%0.00%NC27.81M GBP
Stewart Inv Glbl Em Mkts Ldrs B GBP AccNON-8.00%1.00%50.6M GBP
Stewart Inv Glbl Em Mkts Ldrs VI EUR AccNON-8.00%0.00%NC50.6M EUR
Stewart Inv Glbl EM Sustnby B GBP AccNON7.00%41.00%50.6M GBP
Stewart Inv Global Emerg Mkts B GBP AccNON-9.00%5.00%6.52M GBP
Stewart Inv Wldwd Sustnby B GBP AccNON11.00%53.00%22.03M GBP
Stewart Inv Worldwide Equity B GBP AccNON11.00%39.00%1.05M GBP
Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp Abs Alp XGHNON-5.00%0.00%NC8.67M GBP
Threadneedle (Lux) UK Eqs 9GNON-18.00%0.00%NC59.57M GBP
Threadneedle Mthly Etr Inc Z Inc GBPNON-12.00%0.00%6.49M GBP
Threadneedle UK Abs Alpha Ins X Acc GBPNON-12.00%0.00%NC2.83M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur UNILEVER PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Personal &...0.00%8.59%EuropeActions - Biens de consommation
SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples ...0.05%5.74%EuropeActions - Biens de consommation de base
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-0.89%5.39%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...-1.31%5.39%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.82%5.39%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...-1.11%5.39%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...-0.10%3.93%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom A-ac...-0.07%3.93%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (GBP...0.86%3.93%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - MSCI United Kingdom (hed...0.00%3.93%Royaume UniActions
SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF -...1.04%3.68%-Royaume UniActions
Xtrackers FTSE 100 Income 1D - GBP-0.02%3.48%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF - FTSE 100 A-dis - GBP-0.04%3.46%Royaume UniActions
IShares FTSE 100 (Acc) - GBP-0.02%3.45%-Royaume UniActions
HSBC FTSE 100 - GBP-0.04%3.44%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 100 - GBP-0.06%3.43%Royaume UniActions
Vanguard FTSE 100 - Acc - GBP-0.68%3.43%-Royaume UniActions
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF - ...1.43%3.42%-Royaume UniActions
SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats -...-2.69%3.41%Royaume UniActions
OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE 1...-0.74%3.08%EuropeActions
1  2  3  4Suiv.



Graphique UNILEVER PLC
Durée : Période :
Unilever PLC : Graphique analyse technique Unilever PLC | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 54,52 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 50,82 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,27%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UNILEVER PLC0.00%158 994
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY11.18%343 698
UNILEVER N.V.-0.80%158 228
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.19.08%88 933
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY24.40%72 774
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED11.95%67 828
