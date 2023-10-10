COMMUNIQUE FINANCIER
ERRATUM
Communication Financière du 29 septembre 2023
Lors de notre publication financière des comptes semestriels au 30 juin 2023, des erreurs se sont glissées dans la conception graphique des attestations d'examen limité des commissaires aux comptes : Howart Maroc Audit et Fidaroc Grant Thornton.
Ci-dessous, nous vous présentons leurs versions originales.
Toutes les autres informations figurant dans la précédente communication financière demeurent inchangées.
COMPTES SOCIAUX
COMPTES CONSOLIDES
Ce communiqué est disponible sur le site Unimer : www.unimergroup.com
Contact : finances@unimergroup.com
