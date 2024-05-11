Union Bank of India Ltd. est une société bancaire basée en Inde. Les segments de la société comprennent les opérations de trésorerie, les services bancaires aux entreprises et aux grossistes, les opérations bancaires de détail et les autres opérations bancaires. Le secteur des opérations de trésorerie offre une gamme d'options de comptes, notamment des comptes d'épargne et des comptes courants, des dépôts à terme et des dépôts récurrents, ainsi que des comptes démat et des comptes de négociation en ligne. Le segment Corporate and Wholesale Banking offre une gamme de services comprenant, sans s'y limiter, le financement du commerce, les fonds de roulement, les lignes de crédit, le financement de projets et le financement des canaux de distribution. Il fournit une assistance en matière de structuration/restructuration de la dette, de syndication de prêts, de financement structuré, de conseil en matière de fusions et acquisitions et de services de capital-investissement. Le segment des opérations bancaires de détail propose des fonds communs de placement et divers produits d'assurance, tels que l'assurance vie, l'assurance non-vie, l'assurance maladie et l'assurance générale. Le segment des autres opérations bancaires offre des services bancaires complets aux NRI, ainsi qu'un ensemble de services de trésorerie et de transfert de fonds.

Secteur Banques