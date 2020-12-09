Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  United Internet AG    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

UNITED INTERNET AG : Bank of America maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

09/12/2020 | 14:52
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L'analyste David Wright de chez Bank of America maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est fixé à 45 contre 44 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur UNITED INTERNET AG
14:52UNITED INTERNET AG : Bank of America maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
18/11UNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research toujours positif
ZD
12/11UNITED INTERNET AG : Independant Research optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
12/11UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays favorable sur le dossier
ZD
12/11Les investisseurs hésitent à tout miser sur les vaccins
12/11AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Alcon, BMW, Delivery Hero, Getlink, Logitech, Rubis, ..
11/11UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
11/11UNITED INTERNET AG : Opinion positive de Hauck & Aufhauser
ZD
11/11UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
ZD
06/11UNITED INTERNET AG : Jefferies confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED INTERNET AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 5 367 M 6 496 M -
Résultat net 2020 379 M 458 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 966 M 2 380 M -
PER 2020 17,3x
Rendement 2020 1,52%
Capitalisation 6 179 M 7 483 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,52x
VE / CA 2021 1,38x
Nbr Employés 9 565
Flottant 52,5%
Graphique UNITED INTERNET AG
Durée : Période :
United Internet AG : Graphique analyse technique United Internet AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNITED INTERNET AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,72 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 66,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG12.70%7 483
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-0.08%254 286
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.36.75%132 591
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-7.51%90 548
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.71%86 794
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY4.13%56 459
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ