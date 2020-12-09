|
UNITED INTERNET AG : Bank of America maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
L'analyste David Wright de chez Bank of America maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est fixé à 45 contre 44 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
|CA 2020
5 367 M
6 496 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
379 M
458 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
1 966 M
2 380 M
-
|PER 2020
|17,3x
|Rendement 2020
|1,52%
|Capitalisation
6 179 M
7 483 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,52x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,38x
|Nbr Employés
|9 565
|Flottant
|52,5%
|Graphique UNITED INTERNET AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique UNITED INTERNET AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Objectif de cours Moyen
37,72 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
33,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
66,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
14,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-15,2%