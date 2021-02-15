|
UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank neutre sur le dossier
La recommandation du broker DZ Bank est inchangée. L'analyste Karsten Oblinger demeure neutre sur le dossier.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Toute l'actualité sur UNITED INTERNET AG
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED INTERNET AG
Données financières
|CA 2020
5 370 M
6 512 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
379 M
460 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
1 842 M
2 234 M
-
|PER 2020
|19,9x
|Rendement 2020
|1,32%
|Capitalisation
7 094 M
8 598 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,66x
|VE / CA 2021
|1,55x
|Nbr Employés
|9 565
|Flottant
|48,8%
|Graphique UNITED INTERNET AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique UNITED INTERNET AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Objectif de cours Moyen
37,82 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
37,89 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
45,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,18%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-26,1%
