Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  United Internet AG    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 15/02 16:08:55
39.065 EUR   +3.10%
15:09UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank neutre sur le dossier
ZD
14:21UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
ZD
08/02UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank neutre sur le dossier

15/02/2021 | 15:09
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
La recommandation du broker DZ Bank est inchangée. L'analyste Karsten Oblinger demeure neutre sur le dossier.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur UNITED INTERNET AG
15:09UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank neutre sur le dossier
ZD
14:21UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
ZD
08/02UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
08/02UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs neutre sur le dossier
ZD
18/01UNITED INTERNET AG : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
04/01UNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
2020UNITED INTERNET AG : Bank of America maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
2020UNITED INTERNET AG : Warburg Research toujours positif
ZD
2020UNITED INTERNET AG : Independant Research optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
2020UNITED INTERNET AG : Barclays favorable sur le dossier
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED INTERNET AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 5 370 M 6 512 M -
Résultat net 2020 379 M 460 M -
Dette nette 2020 1 842 M 2 234 M -
PER 2020 19,9x
Rendement 2020 1,32%
Capitalisation 7 094 M 8 598 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,66x
VE / CA 2021 1,55x
Nbr Employés 9 565
Flottant 48,8%
Graphique UNITED INTERNET AG
Durée : Période :
United Internet AG : Graphique analyse technique United Internet AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNITED INTERNET AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,82 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 37,89 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 45,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,18%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -26,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ricke Kai-Uwe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG10.05%8 598
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-7.74%224 285
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.27%118 844
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.05%97 406
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.74%85 334
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.75%62 537
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ