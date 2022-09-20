|
UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
La recommandation du broker Goldman Sachs est inchangée. L'analyste Andrew Lee demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 34 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
5 837 M
5 831 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
410 M
409 M
-
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 255 M
2 252 M
-
|PER 2022
|10,0x
|Rendement 2022
|2,42%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 964 M
3 960 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|1,07x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,04x
|Nbr Employés
|10 167
|Flottant
|40,5%
|
|Graphique UNITED INTERNET AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique UNITED INTERNET AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|21,76 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|37,28 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|71,3%
