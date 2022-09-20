Recherche avancée
    UTDI   DE0005089031

UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
Temps Différé Xetra  -  17:35 20/09/2022
21.23 EUR   -2.44%
22:03UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
09:02Rien de neuf avant demain ?
ZB
08:32AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adyen, ADP, Euronext, HelloFresh, Ocado, Wizz Air, Dufry, Medacta...
ZB
UNITED INTERNET AG : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre

20/09/2022 | 22:03
La recommandation du broker Goldman Sachs est inchangée. L'analyste Andrew Lee demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 34 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 5 837 M 5 831 M -
Résultat net 2022 410 M 409 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 255 M 2 252 M -
PER 2022 10,0x
Rendement 2022 2,42%
Capitalisation 3 964 M 3 960 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,07x
VE / CA 2023 1,04x
Nbr Employés 10 167
Flottant 40,5%
Graphique UNITED INTERNET AG
United Internet AG : Graphique analyse technique United Internet AG | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique UNITED INTERNET AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 21,76 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,28 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 71,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mildner Group Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Scheeren Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG-37.72%4 067
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-20.63%173 196
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.94%140 028
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.48%94 492
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.06%92 565
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-42.92%59 487