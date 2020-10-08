|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR
|1.09%
|3.69%
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR
|1.99%
|3.59%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...
|1.90%
|2.62%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka MDAX - EUR
|2.42%
|1.57%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage MDAX TR - EUR
|5.59%
|1.57%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR
|2.29%
|1.56%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Communication Serv...
|2.76%
|1.23%
|Europe
|Actions - Télécommunications
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...
|-0.29%
|0.78%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologie
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|0.53%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR
|2.80%
|0.52%
|Europe
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...
|2.45%
|0.36%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|1.73%
|0.34%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka MSCI Europe MC - EUR
|2.33%
|0.27%
|Europe
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI World Communication Servi...
|-0.53%
|0.12%
|Monde
|Actions - Télécommunications
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR
|1.76%
|0.11%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR
|1.74%
|0.11%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis -...
|-4.35%
|0.11%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to G...
|1.58%
|0.11%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to G...
|1.05%
|0.11%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD)...
|-2.13%
|0.11%
|Europe
|Actions