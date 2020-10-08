Connexion
UNITED INTERNET AG

(UTDI)
Fonds positionnés sur UNITED INTERNET AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
JOHCM European Concentrated Value Z AUDNON-10.00%0.00%7.75M AUD
JOHCM European Select Val A EURNON-8.00%1.00%22.79M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur UNITED INTERNET AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR1.09%3.69%AllemagneActions - Technologie
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR1.99%3.59%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...1.90%2.62%AllemagneActions
Deka MDAX - EUR2.42%1.57%AllemagneActions
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR5.59%1.57%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR2.29%1.56%AllemagneActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Communication Serv...2.76%1.23%EuropeActions - Télécommunications
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...-0.29%0.78%EuropeActions - Technologie
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR0.00%0.53%-AllemagneActions
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR2.80%0.52%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...2.45%0.36%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD1.73%0.34%-AllemagneActions
Deka MSCI Europe MC - EUR2.33%0.27%EuropeActions
SPDR MSCI World Communication Servi...-0.53%0.12%MondeActions - Télécommunications
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR1.76%0.11%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR1.74%0.11%EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis -...-4.35%0.11%EuropeActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to G...1.58%0.11%-EuropeActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to G...1.05%0.11%-EuropeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD)...-2.13%0.11%EuropeActions
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique UNITED INTERNET AG
United Internet AG : Graphique analyse technique United Internet AG | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,82 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,63 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 63,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
UNITED INTERNET AG12.50%7 257
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.92%246 669
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.58%127 802
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.72%80 733
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.18%80 495
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.96%55 342
