United Parcel Service, Inc. est le n° 1 mondial du transport de colis. Le groupe propose également des prestations de services logistiques. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - livraison et transport express aux Etats-Unis (64%) : transport de lettres et de documents, livraison de petits colis, etc. ; - transport express à l'international (19,6%) ; - prestations de transport et de services logistiques (16,4%). A fin 2022, United Parcel Service, Inc. exploite une flotte de 586 avions et d'environ 125 000 véhicules (voitures, vans, tracteurs, etc.). 77,8% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Frêt aérien et logistique