Action UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
United Parcel Service Inc.

Actions

UPS

US9113121068

Frêt aérien et logistique

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:23:24 31/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
143,6 USD -1,01 % Graphique intraday de United Parcel Service Inc. -8,37 % -8,75 %
Dernières actualités sur United Parcel Service Inc.

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. : Oppenheimer toujours positif ZM
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. : Goldman Sachs optimiste sur le dossier ZM
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. : JPMorgan Chase neutre sur le dossier ZM
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. : Raymond James persiste à l'achat ZM
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. : Argus passe à neutre sur le dossier ZM
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. : Morgan Stanley reste pessimiste ZM
UPS : UBS n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZD
Point marchés-Séance atone en vue en Europe avant la Fed et les résultats RE
L'Europe boursière en forme, Wall Street a retenu son souffle AW
Le Dow Jones établit un nouveau record de clôture avant la décision de la Fed de mercredi MT
Point marchés-Wall Street en ordre dispersé alors que la Fed se réunit RE
Les marchés boursiers américains clôturent en demi-teinte mardi alors que le FMI relève ses perspectives de croissance économique mondiale pour 2024 MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation augmentent en fin d'après-midi MT
Wall Street en demi-teinte après des résultats mitigés, l'accent étant mis sur la Fed RE
Le rapport du FMI sur le PIB et les données macroéconomiques laissent les marchés boursiers mitigés en intraday MT
Activité ralentie, automatisation, UPS va supprimer 12.000 emplois AW
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation progressent mardi après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT
Le S&P 500 est en demi-teinte après des résultats et des chiffres de l'emploi mitigés. RE
Faits marquants à la mi-journée : Baisse de l'indice immobilier Case-Shiller ; suppressions d'emplois chez UPS ; chute d'Adtalem suite au rapport de Safkhet Capital ; JetBlue, Spirit demandent un appel accéléré ; New York AG intente une action contre Citigroup MT
United Parcel Service va supprimer 12 000 postes MT
La valeur du jour à Wall Street - UPS dévisse : prévision décevante et 12000 postes supprimés AO

Graphique United Parcel Service Inc.

Profil Société

United Parcel Service, Inc. est le n° 1 mondial du transport de colis. Le groupe propose également des prestations de services logistiques. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - livraison et transport express aux Etats-Unis (64%) : transport de lettres et de documents, livraison de petits colis, etc. ; - transport express à l'international (19,6%) ; - prestations de transport et de services logistiques (16,4%). A fin 2022, United Parcel Service, Inc. exploite une flotte de 586 avions et d'environ 125 000 véhicules (voitures, vans, tracteurs, etc.). 77,8% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Frêt aérien et logistique
Agenda
26/03/2024 - Réunion analystes
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour United Parcel Service Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
31
Dernier Cours de Cloture
145,1 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
161,9 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+11,59 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Fret et logistiques aériens

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
-8,64 % 124 Mrd $
DHL GROUP Action DHL Group
-0,80 % 56 771 M $
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC. Action Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
+1,13 % 18 681 M $
J&T GLOBAL EXPRESS LIMITED Action J&T Global Express Limited
-2,53 % 18 171 M $
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. Action SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
-5,41 % 8 074 M $
INPOST S.A. Action InPost S.A.
+11,91 % 7 627 M $
GXO LOGISTICS, INC. Action GXO Logistics, Inc.
-8,73 % 6 642 M $
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD Action Yamato Holdings Co Ltd
-1,88 % 5 941 M $
SINOTRANS LIMITED Action Sinotrans Limited
-0,31 % 4 818 M $
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P. Action Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
+11,00 % 4 680 M $
Fret et logistiques aériens
