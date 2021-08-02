|
United States Cellular Corporation : JPMorgan Chase de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
4 169 M
-
3 509 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
148 M
-
125 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
2 573 M
-
2 165 M
|PER 2021
|20,7x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 129 M
3 129 M
2 633 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,37x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,35x
|Nbr Employés
|5 200
|Flottant
|16,4%
|
|Graphique UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
36,36 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
42,80 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
17,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs