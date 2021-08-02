Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. United States Cellular Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    USM   US9116841084

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

United States Cellular Corporation : JPMorgan Chase de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier

02/08/2021 | 12:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 4 169 M - 3 509 M
Résultat net 2021 148 M - 125 M
Dette nette 2021 2 573 M - 2 165 M
PER 2021 20,7x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 3 129 M 3 129 M 2 633 M
VE / CA 2021 1,37x
VE / CA 2022 1,35x
Nbr Employés 5 200
Flottant 16,4%
Graphique UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
United States Cellular Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Cellular Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,80 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Laurent C. Therivel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Michael S. Irizarry Chief Technology Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kevin R. Lowell Vice President-Information Technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION18.48%3 129
AT&T INC.-2.47%200 273
T-MOBILE US6.80%179 726
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-15.15%106 707
KDDI CORPORATION8.68%68 520
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.11%55 365