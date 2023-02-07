Recherche avancée
    USM   US9116841084

UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION

(USM)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:26:00 07/02/2023
21.67 USD   -9.58%
18:01United States Cellular Corporation : Morgan Stanley n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
10/01United States Cellular Corporation : Wells Fargo Securities abaisse son opinion
ZM
2022UScellular étend sa couverture 5G
CI
United States Cellular Corporation : Morgan Stanley n'est pas inspiré par le dossier

07/02/2023 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 4 193 M - 3 905 M
Résultat net 2022 33,7 M - 31,3 M
Dette nette 2022 2 858 M - 2 662 M
PER 2022 62,0x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 2 042 M 2 042 M 1 902 M
VE / CA 2022 1,17x
VE / CA 2023 1,18x
Nbr Employés 4 900
Flottant 16,3%
Graphique UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
United States Cellular Corporation : Graphique analyse technique United States Cellular Corporation | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 23,96 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,51%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Laurent C. Therivel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas W. Chambers Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & EVP
LeRoy T. Carlson Chairman
Michael S. Irizarry Chief Technology Officer, Director & Executive VP
Robert Jakubek Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION15.64%2 042
T-MOBILE US1.41%175 185
AT&T INC.6.36%139 531
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.12.19%69 784
KDDI CORPORATION0.03%65 291
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.01%62 382