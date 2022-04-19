|
United States Cellular Corporation : Morgan Stanley passe à neutre sur le dossier
|Toute l'actualité sur UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
|Recommandations des analystes sur UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2022
4 193 M
-
3 886 M
|Résultat net 2022
127 M
-
118 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 830 M
-
2 623 M
|PER 2022
|21,8x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
2 740 M
2 740 M
2 539 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,33x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,31x
|Nbr Employés
|4 800
|Flottant
|16,2%
|Graphique UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|32,00 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|35,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|9,38%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs